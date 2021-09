The application possibilities based on intelligent cameras are almost limitless. Since traditional vision solutions work with a fixed set of rules, organic or rapidly changing objects are a huge challenge for them. Artificial intelligence, on the other hand, can handle such situations with ease. It is therefore a popular choice when it comes to identifying products or defects as well as sorting applications and quality control. However, the hurdle for the implementation of an AI-based image processing solution is still usually quite high. IDS shows that there is another way: The embedded vision AI system IDS NXT ocean comes with all required tools and workflows, which means that users can set up their intelligent vision solution without any prior knowledge.