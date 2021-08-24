Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) Announces Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for BP1002 in Refractory/Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilizeÂ® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed and cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BP1002 (liposomal Bcl-2), the Company's second drug candidate, for an initial Phase 1/ 1b clinical trial that will evaluate the ability of BP1002 to treat refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0