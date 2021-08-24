Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) Announces Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for BP1002 in Refractory/Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilizeÂ® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed and cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BP1002 (liposomal Bcl-2), the Company's second drug candidate, for an initial Phase 1/ 1b clinical trial that will evaluate the ability of BP1002 to treat refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Acute Leukemia#Bpth#Drugs#Bpth#Streetinsider Premium#Bio Path Holdings Inc#Dnabilize#Ind#Company#Aml#Venetoclax#The Georgia Cancer Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Janssen Wins FDA Approval for Long-Acting Schizophrenia Drug

Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlit Janssen’s long-acting, twice-per-year schizophrenia drug Invega Hafyera (paliperidone palmitate six-month). This is the first long-acting antipsychotic drug of its kind that provides six months’ control of symptoms with a single dose and is expected to benefit patients who have had difficulties adhering to a more strict treatment regimen.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Orphalan announces FDA acceptance for filing of New Drug Application (NDA) for trientine tetrahydrochloride (TETA 4HCl) for the treatment of Wilson's Disease

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Orphalan announces FDA acceptance for filing of New Drug Application (NDA) for trientine tetrahydrochloride (TETA 4HCl) for the treatment of Wilson's Disease. -NDA supported by positive data from Phase 3 CHELATE clinical trial. -Â TETA 4-HCl previously...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Doses First Patients in Phase 2/3 Trial of Tempol to Treat COVID-19

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ADMP) today announced the initiation of patient dosing in the Phase 2/3 clinical trial for Tempol, an oral antiviral product candidate, in adult patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection. In preclinical studies, Tempol has been shown to have antiviral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity. The trial is designed to enroll 248 patients.
Cancertargetedonc.com

First Patients Dosed in New CA125 Antagonist Study in Ovarian Cancer

Two international studies of oregovomab in combination with other anticancer therapies for the treatment of previously treated, recurrent ovarian cancer have dose its first patients, and patients are being recruited to receive the drug in a phase 3 study conducted in the United States. Two international studies of oregovomab in...
Diseases & TreatmentsFiercePharma

JAK inhibitors from Pfizer, AbbVie and Lilly hit with dreaded FDA heart safety, cancer warnings

The safety problem for Pfizer’s arthritis drug Xeljanz has taken casualties across its drug class. The FDA is requiring new heart safety and cancer warnings for Xeljanz, AbbVie’s Rinvoq and Lilly’s Olumiant, the agency said Wednesday. All three drugs belong to the same JAK inhibitor class of medicines, and they currently already bear boxed warnings about blood clots and lymphoma.
Medical & Biotechmurphyshockeylaw.net

Aplastic Anemia Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Pharma Players Involved By DelveInsight | Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Regen BioPharma, Omidubicel And Others

Aplastic Anemia is a medical condition that damages stem cells in a person’s bone marrow. These cells are responsible for making red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, which are vital to human health. A rare and serious condition, aplastic anemia can develop at any age. It can occur suddenly, or it can come on slowly and worsen over time. It can be mild or severe. Treatment for aplastic anemia might include medications, blood transfusions or a stem cell transplant, also known as a bone marrow transplant. The most common cause of aplastic anemia is from your immune system attacking the stem cells in your bone marrow. Other factors that can injure bone marrow and affect blood cell production include: Radiation and chemotherapy treatments, exposure to toxic chemicals, use of certain drugs, autoimmune disorders, a viral infection and unknown factors.
Healthonclive.com

Therapeutic Sequencing Strategies in Relapsed/Refractory CLL

John C. Byrd, MD, Ohio State University, Paolo Ghia, MD, Phd, Universita Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Anna Schuh, MD, PhD, MRCP, FRCPath, Oxford University Hospital. Experts detail optimal sequencing strategies when patients with relapsed/refractory CLL move on to the next line of therapy. Paolo Ghia, MD, PhD: In the area of...
EconomyStreet.Com

Bio-Path Stock Jumps as Leukemia Treatment Candidate Moves to Testing

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) - Get Report jumped Tuesday afternoon after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reviewed and cleared its investigational leukemia treatment. The company's second drug candidate BP1002 has been cleared for an initial Phase 1/1b clinical trial that will evaluate its...
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Cancerhealio.com

FDA clears IND application for hormone receptor-directed CAR-T to treat ovarian cancer

The FDA cleared an investigational new drug application for a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy designed to treat women with relapsed epithelial ovarian cancer. The agent — developed by Anixa Biosciences in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center — is a new form of CAR-T also known as a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) therapy.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA Crackdown on JAK Drug Class Unwelcome News for Pharma Giants

Eli Lilly & Co, Pfizer, and AbbVie have been asked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to tell consumers about the potential risks of their high-profile Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor drugs. The FDA said all approved medications involving JAK inhibitors that treat certain chronic inflammatory conditions require warnings about...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Romyelocel-L Lowers Infection Risk During Induction Chemotherapy in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

The risk of infection during induction chemotherapy decreased among patients with acute myeloid leukemia treated with romyelocel-L. Romyelocel-L helped to lower the incidence of infections, antimicrobial use, and hospitalization in a population of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are undergoing induction chemotherapy, according to the results of a phase 2 study (NCT02282215) published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

FDA Approval Sought for Toripalimab Plus Chemotherapy for Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Treatment

A biologics license application has been submitted to the FDA seeking approval for toripalimab in combination with 2 chemotherapy agents to treat metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma in the front-line setting and single-agent toripalimab to treat patients in the second-line setting. A rolling submission of a biologics license application has been completed...
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Investigational Microbiome Drug Safe, Effective in Patients With Recurrent C. Diff Infection

SER-109, an investigational, biologically derived microbiome therapeutic of purified Firmicute spores, showed efficacy in treating recurrent Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) infection (rCDI), according to a study published in Antimicrobial Stewardship & Healthcare Epidemiology. The treatment was also well-tolerated, with a similar safety profile to placebo, according to the investigators.1. “By...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Vyant Bio (VYNT), Cyclica Announce a Strategic Collaboration to Identify Compounds to Treat CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vyant Bio, Inc., (Nasdaq: VYNT), a leading biotech company discovering new therapeutics for neurological diseases and hard-to-treat cancers, and Cyclica, Inc., the partner of choice for data driven drug discovery, today announced a non-exclusive strategic collaboration combining Vyant Bio's patient-derived complex organoid biology alongside Cyclica's proteome-wide, Artificial Intelligence ("AI") enabled discovery platform to identify new treatments for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder ("CDD"), a severe neurodevelopmental epilepsy disorder with no effective treatments or cure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy