California seems to be getting all the media attention on fire right now, while in Washington State we have one of the most critical fire seasons in history. This past week I was up close and personal with the Schneider Springs Fire threatening our family cabin in Cliffdell on Chinook Pass State Route 410 — just a quarter mile up-river from the popular resort Whistlin’ Jacks. The fire started with a lightning strike on Aug. 3. Now it’s a monster — and growing — at 70,000 acres. (For a map of Northwest fires and related data: tinyurl.com/5e9x2w8b.)