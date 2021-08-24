Business Branding Strategies Webinar

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. In the next episode of Comparably and Entrepreneur's Leadership Lessons series, host Jason Nazar speaks with a woman shattering the glass ceiling of an industry dominated by men, Maggie Timoney of HEINEKEN USA -- the nation's leading high-end beer importer and a subsidiary of Heineken International. From a single brewery in Amsterdam nearly 150 years ago, HEINEKEN has grown into a global business and importer of the world’s most valuable premium beer brands (Dos Equis, Tecate, Amstel, Red Stripe and more). In 1933, Heineken® became the first imported beer to re-enter the US market after Prohibition and today, proudly employs over 400 employees across the country. Timoney will share how she led the company through the pandemic and the most valuable leadership lessons from her 25-year-career, including: