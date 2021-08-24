Gowanda derby all about the ducks

GOWANDA — On Saturday, the village of Gowanda will see the return of the beloved Ducky Derby event. The Ducky Derby will take place in Gateway Park beginning at 7 p.m. The Ducky Derby is a race down the creek at Gateway Park, with hollow plastic ducks being the race contestants. Put on by the Gowanda Area Chamber of Commerce, Gowanda residents can purchase the ducks at various stores within the village then customize them before the Gowanda Fire Department pulls them from the water to determine the winner.