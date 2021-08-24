KLIA & Langkawi International Airport Are World’s No.1 For Q2 2021

SEPANG – KL International Airport (KLIA) and Langkawi International Airport (LGK) are the world’s No.1 airports for Q2 2021 in the latest global Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey by Airports Council International (ACI). Both airports achieved a perfect score of 5.0/5.0 in the industry survey that benchmarks the world’s best airports in terms of facilities and service standards. KLIA was previously in the 9th spot, scoring 4.99/5.0 for Q1 in the over 40 million passengers per annum (mppa) category whereas LGK was in 3rd spot with the score of 4.97/5.00 in the 2-5 mppa category. The global achievement by these two airports is highly significant and marks the organisation’s commitment in ensuring world-class passenger experiences.