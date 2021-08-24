Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

KLIA & Langkawi International Airport Are World’s No.1 For Q2 2021

routesonline.com
 9 days ago

SEPANG – KL International Airport (KLIA) and Langkawi International Airport (LGK) are the world’s No.1 airports for Q2 2021 in the latest global Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey by Airports Council International (ACI). Both airports achieved a perfect score of 5.0/5.0 in the industry survey that benchmarks the world’s best airports in terms of facilities and service standards. KLIA was previously in the 9th spot, scoring 4.99/5.0 for Q1 in the over 40 million passengers per annum (mppa) category whereas LGK was in 3rd spot with the score of 4.97/5.00 in the 2-5 mppa category. The global achievement by these two airports is highly significant and marks the organisation’s commitment in ensuring world-class passenger experiences.

www.routesonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaysia Airports#Domestic Tourism#Sepang#Asq#Aci#Turkish#Isg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Malaysia
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Meet the World’s First Gulfstream G700

This Saturday I will be releasing an exclusive video on the G700 experience, explained by Gulfstream Aerospace and Qatar Executive. Qatar Executive welcome the arrival of the world’s first Gulfstream G700 jet aircraft to the State of Qatar, as part of a special demonstration by the manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace. Equipped...
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Air Canada Aeroplan US Bonus Miles

Air Canada has launched bonus miles offer on cross-border flights between the United States and Canada. Aeroplan members can earn up to a 150% bonus through April 30, 2022, if you first register and then book by September 13. You can access ad register for this offer on Air Canada’s...
Economyroutesonline.com

Dynamic Growth of Cargo Traffic at Katowice Airport

During the seventh month of 2021, 2,607 tonnes of freight, i.e. 762 tonnes more (+41.3%) in comparison with last year’s result, were transported to and from Katowice Airport. From January to the end of July 2021, 16,423 tonnes of cargo were handled, i.e. 5,507 tonnes more (+50.4%) in comparison with the first seven months of 2020.
TravelPosted by
pymnts

UK Business Travel Group Sees $5.6B GDP Loss In One Week

An index produced by the United Kingdom's Business Travel Association and travel data firm Travelogix puts the hit to the U.K.'s GDP from pandemic-driven travel cutbacks at $5.6 billion for the second week of August compared with the same week in 2019. Business travel trips from the U.K. to 10...
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Emirates to resume DXB-NCL in October

Emirates Airline said it will resume service from Dubai (DXB) to Newcastle (NCL) in northeast England from Oct. 15, continuing the process of rebuilding its international network after the shutdowns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Emirates said it is “responding to the easing of international entry protocols and an upsurge...
Savannah, GAPosted by
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Business Jet Just Set Two Transatlantic Speed Records

Announcing an air-speed record from Savannah, Georgia, to Doha, Qatar, might sound trivial or even a little absurd. Until you consider the context: This was the world’s largest business jet flying 6,711 nautical miles nonstop at Mach 0.88, or 675 mph, for 13 hours and 16 minutes, on its first international flight. Then it becomes a corporate milestone. Gulfstream’s new G700 then set another city-pair record from Doha to Paris, flying 2,953 nautical miles at an average speed of Mach 0.90 (690.5 mph) for 6 hours and 15 minutes, before returning to headquarters in Savannah. Beyond the “records,” the transatlantic flights of...
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

KLIA And Kuching International Airport Receive Global Health Accreditation

SEPANG- KL International Airport (KLIA) and Kuching International Airport have successfully achieved the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) by the Airports Council International (ACI). The safety measures at both airports are benchmarked against global standards in accordance with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force recommendations along with industry best practices. Malaysia Airports’ Turkish asset, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport had received the same accreditation earlier this year and four more airports in Malaysia are following suit. The four airports i.e. Penang International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Langkawi International Airport and Subang Airport are currently being assessed.
Public Healthsimpleflying.com

$21 Fares At Malaysia Airlines For Fully Vaccinated Travelers

The Malaysian government has announced that, starting Tuesday, fully vaccinated spouses and parents with children under 18 may once more travel freely within the country to reunite with their loved ones. Malaysia Airlines is hoping to facilitate the much-awaited reunifications – and perhaps motivate more people to get vaccinated – with domestic fares as low as $21.
Lifestyleeturbonews.com

Samui to Phuket now again on Bangkok Airways

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited is a regional airline based in Bangkok, Thailand. It operates scheduled services to destinations in Thailand, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Singapore, and Vietnam. Its main base is Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Economyroutesonline.com

Taiwan's Starlux emphasizes business/cargo routes over leisure destinations

A Taipei-Singapore route will be launched in September. Taiwanese carrier Starlux Airlines, now three years old, said business travel and cargo demand are driving the selection of its next destinations. The carrier has postponed or suspended leisure routes that Starlux was actively promoting prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Starlux...
LifestyleBirmingham Star

Incheon International Airport recovered 10000 passengers

Seoul [South Korea], August 19 (ANI/Global Economic): The number of passengers at Incheon International Airport, which dropped sharply due to COVID-19, has increased slightly. According to Incheon Airport on August 18, the number of passengers used airport from August 1 to 15 was 164,104. The number of passengers arriving and departing was 77,872 and 86,232, respectively. Compared to the previous year (arrivals 56,096, departures 55,586), the number of passengers increased 47 per cent.
Worldexecutivetraveller.com

Starlux exec: the airline “will certainly” join an alliance

Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines sees membership of an airline alliance in its future, once the startup has expanded its fleet and network across Asia and to North America. The carrier’s push into the premium Taiwan-Singapore route has raised the question of alliance membership as part of its longer-term playbook. On that...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

JetStar Asia Resumes Singapore Flight Connections With European Airlines

As Singapore continues to cautiously relax entry and transit requirements, flights by major European airlines are increasing at the Southeast Asian hub. That’s seen homegrown airline Jetstar Asia once again working with alliance partners Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and British Airways at Singapore’s Changi Airport. Partnership restored as...
Lifestyleexecutivetraveller.com

Cathay closes The Bridge lounge at Hong Kong airport

Cathay Pacific's once-expansive Hong Kong lounge network is shrinking, with The Bridge to permanently close. The airline today confirmed that the business class lounge, which was shuttered in April 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, will remain closed. "Having been temporarily closed due to the reduced flight schedule, The...
TravelFlight Global.com

Singapore eyes further international travel opening: PM

Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong says his country will continue to look at ways to restore international air travel as coronavirus vaccination rates rise globally, including discussions with the USA. Lee made the remarks in a joint press conference with US vice president Kamala Harris, who is in the...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

2021 World Airport Awards: Changi Is No Longer #1

Skytrax is a United Kingdom-based consulting firm that’s been running an airline and airport review and ranking site for over 20 years. Although U.S.-based airports have historically not done well in their ranking (and if you’ve traveled internationally, you know it’s deservedly so), Singapore Changi Airport has taken the top spot for the past 8 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy