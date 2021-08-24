Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

First Interactive Map Shows How Primary Votes Moved Across The City

By Brigid Bergin, WNYC
Gothamist.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Borough president Eric Adams secured a victory in the city’s first ranked-choice voting primary election—and for the first time new data mapped by the Center for Urban Research at The CUNY Graduate Center shows where and how he won, plus how leading candidates saw their votes transfer through eight rounds of tabulation. (You may recall we did this after Mayor Lenny's victory in our practice election.)

