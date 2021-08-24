Cancel
Celebrities

Lorde leaves the party scene for quiet beaches

By CAMERYN BAKER
Daily Trojan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daily Trojan review of Lorde’s second studio album, “Melodrama” — released in June 2017 — ended on a now humorous line of lighthearted dread: “Hopefully, it doesn’t take Lorde another four years to release an album.”. It was a noble hope, but four years have certainly passed. Patient fans...

Lorde
Jack Antonoff
#Beaches#Time For Us
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lorde Drops Rooftop Performance Of 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde dropped a new music video ahead of her third album, Solar Power, set to release later this month. The video features a new rooftop performance of her latest single "Stoned At the Nail Salon," which was shot on in July and includes longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. She has previously released two rooftop performance videos for "Solar Power."
MusicComplex

Lorde Shares New Song and Video “Mood Ring” Off Upcoming Album ‘Solar Power’

Just days before releasing her long-awaited studio album Solar Power, Lorde has shared her latest single “Mood Ring,” alongside a bright music video. The acoustic-backed track is the third single off her third record, following the release of tracks “Solar Power” and “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” All three tracks were written by both Lorde and Jack Antonoff.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Lorde – ‘Mood Ring’

Lorde has returned with her latest single, ‘Mood Ring,’ after teasing its release earlier this week. The track sees the singer reflect on the ever changing world around us and her attempts to stay grounded as a result. Across the track, she sings:. “I can’t feel a thing I keep...
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Lorde to drop new single Mood Ring

Lorde has a new song and music video for her track 'Mood Ring' arriving later today (17.08.21). Lorde is set to release a new single called 'Mood Ring' today (17.08.21). The new track will mark the third song to be taken from the New Zealand pop star's hotly-awaited third studio album, 'Solar Power', which arrives on Friday (20.08.21).
MusicBillboard

Lorde & Jack Antonoff Perform Dreamy Acoustic Version of 'Stoned at the Nail Salon'

Lorde + Jack Antonoff + a rainbow guitar = magic. The pop star released the third video from her live recording sessions shot at the Electric Lady studios with Antonoff ahead of her highly anticipated third album Solar Power, which arrives Aug. 20. The previous two were both performances of the record's lead single and title track "Solar Power," the first being a breezy rooftop concert and the second being a violently windy, "summer storm" version.
Musicstudybreaks.com

On ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon,’ Lorde Proves ‘Solar Power’ Critics Wrong

The artist’s return to music has been met with criticism, but her recent single may be a winner with fans of her previous work. One can practically smell the fresh nail lacquer and hear the scraping of the pumice stone between the soft lyrics of self-reflection on Lorde’s latest folksy single, “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” This single follows up her chart-topping hit of last month, “Solar Power,” the second single off of her upcoming third studio album of the same name.
MusicGenius

Lorde Says It’s “Insulting” To Call Her Album A Jack Antonoff Record

Jack Antonoff has quietly become a powerhouse collaborator for female artists of a certain singer-songwriter vein, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Clairo, and Lorde. But while he’s rightfully earned praise for his work, Lorde cautioned against crediting him as an auteur. In a new interview with The New York Times, she praised Antonoff has a collaborator but underscored her own artistic vision in the process.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lorde Meditates, Consults Her Crystals on New Song ‘Mood Ring’

Lorde breaks out the burning sage and sandalwood fragrance on “Mood Ring,” the latest single from her upcoming album Solar Power. Like her other offerings from the LP, “Mood Ring” is a mellow acoustic track with only the faintest hint of percussion. In the lyrics, Lorde talks of sun salutations and finding one’s inner peace: “I’m tryna get well from the inside/Plants and celebrity news/All the vitamins I consume/Let’s fly somewhere eastern, they’ll have what I need.”
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Lorde Gets Back to the Commune With New 'Mood Ring' Video

If you saw Lorde’s “Solar Power” music video earlier this summer and wanted to join whichever commune she was advertising as “a prettier Jesus,” her new “Mood Ring” clip takes us further inside the slightly tongue-in-cheek ashram. The song arrives just three days in advance of the singer’s Jack Antonoff-co-produced “Solar Power” album, which arrives Friday.
MusicThe Ringer

The Lorde Album Probably Isn’t What You Want. But It’s What Lorde Thinks You Need.

The best Lorde song is still “Ribs”; the best Lorde album is still Melodrama. Not to bum you out, here on release day for the serenely restless New Zealand pop star’s third full-length, Solar Power. But I figured I’d get that out of the way because I value your time, and so, quite earnestly, does she, though all the beachy and weedy and deep-spacey earnestness makes Solar Power somewhat of a sun-kissed bummer. Most likely this uneasily blissful and banger-averse record isn’t what you want, but it’s clearly what Lorde thinks you need. She just wants you to be happy. She just wants you to put your phone down and catch some rays. She knows how that might sound—a little tuned-out, a little pedantic—and yeah, sometimes it sounds like that. But it’s not the end of the world. (OK, this record isn’t the end of the world.) We’ll get through this together. She’s eager to help. Take her at her word, even when it seems like she might be joking.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Lorde planned for Solar Power to be 'big acid record'

Lorde was planning for her upcoming album 'Solar Power' to be a "big acid record", but the LP turned into "one of [her] great weed albums" instead. Lorde planned for 'Solar Power' to be a "big acid record". The 24-year-old singer is due to drop her hotly-anticipated third studio album...
MusicTelegraph

Lorde: Solar Power, review: an underpowered shift from every-girl outsider to over-privileged solipsist

On her world-conquering 2012 debut single Royals, 16-year-old New Zealand singer-songwriter Ella Yelich-O’Connor created a perfect pop anthem for the selfie generation. Royals satirically encapsulated a Zeitgeist of youthful suburban disaffection and entitlement with the teenager’s tart mockery of pop tropes and cheeky proclamation: “You can call me Queen Bee / And baby I’ll rule / Let me live that fantasy.” Calling herself Lorde was an act of wry self-ennoblement (with an added “e” for a feminist twist) that added to the sense that a major star was rising, perhaps a 21st-century Prince or Madonna. Lorde’s taut, smart, multi-million-selling 2013 debut album, Pure Heroine, confirmed her coronation, while 2017’s lushly baroque, dance-floor-tilted Melodrama invoked dizzy comparisons with such regal talents as David Bowie and Kate Bush.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Lorde review, Solar Power: Disappointing, detached and sun-bleached of melody

“Come on and let the bliss begin,” chants Lorde on the title track of her third album. “Blink three times when you feel it kicking in.” Alas, I’ve had this collection of heat haze hippy noodlings on repeat for a couple of days now, and I’m still waiting for the promised sonic high. In fact, I’m still waiting for more than a couple of discernible songs.The disappointment of Solar Power feels intense, because Lorde, real name Ella Yelich O’Connor, had set the bar so high that David Bowie thought she was “the future of music”. The New Zealander was just...
Theater & DanceNYLON

Lorde's "Mood Ring" Is Commentary On Pseudo-Wellness Culture

Donning a blonde Gwynyth Paltrow-like wig, the star sings about sun salutations, sage and crystals. Lorde’s third single from Solar Power has arrived. The spritely guitar song “Mood Ring” was released on Tuesday accompanied by a new music video which finds the pop star debuting a blonde new look that’s giving — if you ask us —Gwynyth Paltrow Goop vibes.
MusicPosted by
TIME

Why Lorde’s Solar Power Is a Pop Oddity

As a pop star, Lorde stands out for many reasons: her reclusiveness on social media , her emotional acuity , her idiosyncratic dancing . But one of the key elements that makes her so distinctive from her peers is more theoretical: her use of the mixolydian mode.
MusicBillboard

Lorde Goes Blonde in 'Satirical' Video for New Song 'Mood Ring': Watch

The song and video for Lorde's third Solar Power single, "Mood Ring," has dropped, but don't be fooled: The person singing in the dazed, spa-like video isn't representative of Lorde herself. Instead, it's her strikingly blonde, nameless alter ego, a character who's obsessed with today's pseudo wellness/spirituality culture. The video...

