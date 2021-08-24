Lorde leaves the party scene for quiet beaches

The best Lorde song is still “Ribs”; the best Lorde album is still Melodrama. Not to bum you out, here on release day for the serenely restless New Zealand pop star’s third full-length, Solar Power. But I figured I’d get that out of the way because I value your time, and so, quite earnestly, does she, though all the beachy and weedy and deep-spacey earnestness makes Solar Power somewhat of a sun-kissed bummer. Most likely this uneasily blissful and banger-averse record isn’t what you want, but it’s clearly what Lorde thinks you need. She just wants you to be happy. She just wants you to put your phone down and catch some rays. She knows how that might sound—a little tuned-out, a little pedantic—and yeah, sometimes it sounds like that. But it’s not the end of the world. (OK, this record isn’t the end of the world.) We’ll get through this together. She’s eager to help. Take her at her word, even when it seems like she might be joking.