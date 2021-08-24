Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

Hall of Space upgrades underway at Cosmosphere

Posted by 
Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON — Cosmosphere CEO Jim Remar notes that portions of the Hall of Space Museum are being worked on as of Monday. "We are in the process of upgrading some of the oldest galleries in the Hall of Space Museum," Remar said. "What is known as our German gallery, the first gallery completed in 1997, is going to get a facelift. Then, we'll also renovate our existing Redstone and Sputnik galleries and then what is currently our Kennedy Theater."

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Hutchinson, KS
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmosphere#Museum#Gallery#Artifacts#Hall Of Space#German#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Related
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Civilians will be able to use select Post facilities

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will soon offer more access to civilians. Civilians will be allowed for pre-approved access to Fort Riley’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation program facilities. Programs Director, Tod Scalf, announced on Wednesday at the Manhattan Military Relations luncheon, a new program called the MWR card.
TrafficPosted by
Little Apple Post

Street closure announced for Thursday

North Manhattan Ave. will be closed in Aggieville on Thursday. City officials said North Manhattan Avenue will be closed from 6:00 AM - 11:30 AM on that day to allow for work on the east side of the parking garage in Aggieville. Access to the alley south of Moro Street will be available during that time. Expect increased traffic in the alley and use extra caution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy