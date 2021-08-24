Last year's recession hits Indiana local government next year

The National Bureau of Economic Research is our quasi-official umpire of recessions and expansions. Last year it marked the peak of the last decade’s expansion as February 2020. In July it marked the trough — the economy’s low point — as April 2020. That made the pandemic recession the shortest but sharpest decline in history. The trough of a recession means that things aren’t continuing to get worse. We all know that the recovery still has a ways to go.