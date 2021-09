This month, Game Informer’s RPG issue featured Tales of Arise on the cover, and we were able to sit down with Bandai Namco to discover how it was reinventing the long-running franchise for a modern audience. It led to some interesting tidbits, from putting more strategy into combat to make players feel more in the action to having better puzzle implementation in dungeons. Bandai Namco never shied from discussing the importance of this entry.