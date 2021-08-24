Susan N. Wescott SPRINGFIELD — Susan N. Wescott, 75, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, while on a trip in Florida. She was born Jan. 28, 1946, in Hanover, New Hampshire, the daughter of Howard and Maxine (Weston) Nelson. She worked as an assembly worker for Vermont Research which later became Fair-Rite and retired from Sonnax in Bellows Falls. After retiring, she worked as a substitute teacher in the Springfield school system. Ms. Wescott enjoyed boating, being outdoors, creating diamond art, vacationing in York, Maine, and visiting the Nubble Lighthouse. Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Nelson, of Springfield; four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Sarah Coutermarche; many nieces and nephews; and her ex-husband, Raymond Fogg. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter, and a son, Tom. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.