Environment

LETTER: Presidents shouldn't be predicting weather

 9 days ago

One issue on which people of different political persuasions can agree, especially those of us in Florida, is that having accurate and timely hurricane updates is important. We are now at that time of year when storms seem to march across the Atlantic, one after the other, with an eye on the Sunshine State. Those of us whose homes were battered by 2004 Hurricane Charley know what’s at stake having access to accurate weather predictions.

