Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Absolute truths define a culture

By Mark Franke
Shelbyville News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am blessed in having many intelligent friends, several of whom deserve the adjective brilliant. Most have doctorates in something and I don’t hesitate to query them on every occasion which presents itself. One such friend is a semi-retired theology professor. Every time I listen to him, I feel like...

www.shelbynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Maslow
Person
Socrates
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reformation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – The Lies We Believe

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from 2 Peter 3:2-10. All around us, we see a world of facades and lies. Perception is often more real than reality to many people. But we forget that they are only lies. “I want you to recall the words spoken...
ReligionKTEN.com

Bible Covers for Men and Women

Originally Posted On: https://boundfortruth.com/blogs/news/bible-covers-for-men-and-women. The Psalmist writes, “I have hidden Your Word in my heart, that I might not sin against You.” No matter who we are, seeking God in the Bible is a must. However, there’s no denying that God creates us uniquely as men and women, and our...
ReligionShelbyville News

Accept God's will

All faithful Christians recognize these words as part of the Lord’s Prayer (Matthew 6:9-13, Luke 11:1-13) and have most likely prayed them many times. Some churches pray them every Sunday. But do we truly mean them? That is, do we really want God’s will done in our lives?. The Lord’s...
WorldScience Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
ReligionHuffingtonPost

E.T., Phone Hell? Creationist Ken Ham Says Jesus Can't Save Space Aliens

Creationist Ken Ham, who built a giant Noah’s Ark-themed attraction in Kentucky, said he doesn’t think there’s life outside of Earth. And if such life existed, they shouldn’t expect any form of salvation from Jesus Christ. “Jesus came to save us, not to another planet to save another race of...
Religionbelmontabbeycollege.edu

Emphasizing Ancient, Christian, and Modern Authors

The reality known as Western civilization has included in preeminent ways authors of rare quality who have contributed mightily to the course of human history and helped shape the purposes, thoughts, and lives of regimes and individuals in profoundly remarkable ways. While such authors have been characterized by unique thoughtfulness on matters of far-reaching importance, one also finds among them differing perspectives which have brought about radically new turns in the evolving destinies of humankind. In authoring what some have called seminal texts, such persons were keenly aware of notions and behaviors that dominated the lives of those amongst whom they lived. Yet, the great authors that we speak of have evidenced in explicit or implicit ways that they saw more deeply and more broadly than most of their contemporaries. In doing so, they often opposed the prevalent thinking of their own times.
Religionicr.org

Transmitting Truth in a Modern Pagan World

We share the world with modern pagans who worship the sun—or idolize an imagined primordial Big Bang—so we need to be truth witnesses unto a world drowning in deception and delusion. Ancient paganism is not as dead as we might think. The old paganism still has followers in today’s world. “At the Summer Solstice Pagans honour the incredible strength of the sun and the divine powers that create life.”1.
Religionwashingtoninformer.com

THE RELIGION CORNER: Think on These Things

“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” Philippians 4:8. The theme of my radio...
Religioncreators.com

America's Slow Suicide

Greek mythology tells the tale of Erysichthon, the powerful King of Thessaly. The story goes that Erysichthon, seeking wood, ordered the trees in a sacred grove to be cut. When his workers refused, fearing divine retribution, he did it himself; for this he was cursed. The curse placed upon Erysichthon was simple: unending hunger. In the end, Erysichthon ended up selling his daughter into slavery for the money to buy more food. Eventually, Erysichthon, lacking the resources to feed himself, ate his own body.
Laguna Beach, CAlagunabeachindy.com

Opinion: Finding Meaning

One fascinating result of the Olympics is the creation of certainty. World’s fastest man? Hah! Big surprise. It’s Lamont Jacobs, an unknown from Italy. No one was more taken aback or lost for words than Jacobs—his dream was just to make the finals. Maybe it’s peaking at the right moment, but for this moment he is the fastest man on earth. In an uncertain world, a bit of certainty.
Ethicspsychologytoday.com

Learn the One Argument People Find Most Persuasive

People generally prefer to be consistent with their viewpoints and beliefs. There’s nothing wrong with having your own viewpoint but pounding the other person over the head with it isn’t effective. Active listening can uncover the persuasive approach that’s most effective. What argument or viewpoint do people find most persuasive?
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.7:14-17; quote by Eckhart Tolle

Romans Rom.7:14-17 It is through gratitude for the present moment that the spiritual dimension of life opens up. Eckhart Tolle (born 1948) is a spiritual teacher and author. He is a German-born resident of Canada best known as the author of “The Power of Now and A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose.” Tolle does not identify with any specific religion, but he has been influenced by multiple spiritual works.
AnimalsShelbyville News

The ultimate compassion of Christ

We are now well into August and the heat of the summer, what some people refer to as the “dog days” of August. Actually, the term comes not from excessive heat, but from astronomy. It’s during this time of year when Sirius, the “Dog Star,” rises to its most visible point near the sun.
Educationquillette.com

Culture of Victimhood

In his 1950 book Unpopular Essays, Bertrand Russell divides the misfortunes that can befall humanity into two general categories—those inflicted by nature, and those inflicted by other humans. As he points out, for most of human existence a good chunk of our suffering was caused by nature—things like famines and disease and the elements. But as civilization evolved, as we got smarter and richer and more organized, harms caused by other people increased, while those due to natural causes decreased. There’s now less famine but more war. More generally, the growth of civilization shifted our concerns from struggles against the elements to trying to deal with other people. Our politics thus went from being focused on survival, to being obsessed with status. This distinction between survival and status has deep philosophical roots. It goes back at least to Rousseau. In his 1762 treatise Emile, or On Education, he makes a distinction between what he calls amour de soi and amour propre. Both terms translate into English as “self-love,” and each reflects a form of pride …

Comments / 0

Community Policy