Military

Hometown Hero Banners hung on light poles

Lockhaven Express
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers were busy Monday hanging the last group of Hometown Hero banners on light poles along Water Street, just in time for this year’s Hometown Hero banner ceremony. The banners will be unveiled Saturday with a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. at the J. Doyle Corman Amphitheatre. About 200 banners of active-duty military personnel, veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, emergency first responders and health-care workers are included in this year’s program and secured to light poles throughout the town. The ceremony will include numerous speakers. Shown at right are Sgt. Adam Williams of the PA National Guard, Nicholas Williams and Marie Vilello.

