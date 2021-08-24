Judith A. Holden RUTLAND — Judith Ann Holden, 77, of Rutland, left this earth peacefully surrounded by family on Aug. 19, 2021. Born in 1943 to Clarence and Jennie (Scofield) Holden, she was the youngest of four children. Strong and resilient, Judy battled through multiple cancer diagnoses and told her family it was time, and that she was ready to reunite with her loved ones who preceded her passing. Judy grew up in Granville, Vermont, and graduated from Rochester High School. She was a beautician in her younger years, a talented seamstress — sewing wedding dresses for her family and costumes for the Rutland Youth Theatre as a volunteer — as well as a wonderful and devoted mother and grandmother. She had a passion for painting and arts and crafts with an eye for making something beautiful from materials otherwise discarded. Always caring and kind to family, friends and neighbors, she loved her animal friends — her own pets and the wildlife animals and birds she adopted as her own every opportunity she had. Her love of all creatures has been passed down to her children and grandchildren alike — and she knew any one of them would gladly stop traffic to help a wayward turtle. Survivors include her three sons, Chad Smith, and his wife, Meera (their sons, Russell and Cody), Todd Smith and his wife, Sarah (their daughters, Cassandra and Cordelia), Greg Smith and his wife, Celeste (their daughter, Taylor, and sons, Carter and Cayden), and her daughter, Lisa and her husband, Scott Robertson (and her children, Rachel and Cody) — as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Judy was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Kenneth, her brother, Richard; and sister, Mildred (Sherwin). A private service and burial will be held in September. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland Humane Society, and you will have the opportunity to send her family a note https://rchsvt.org/ways-to-give/donate/ Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.