Police news – Aug. 24

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — State police at Montoursville investigated a one-vehicle crash that took place on Aug. 11 along Vandyke Road in Limestone Township, Lycoming County. According to police, a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a 16-year-old Salladasburg male was traveling westbound along Vandyke Road when he lost control of the vehicle. It traveled off the roadway and down an embankment. It overturned and came to rest between Vandyke Road and Kalbfleish Road. The driver and a 15-year-old female passenger from Muncy were not hurt in the crash.