Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Alfa Romeo 75 Veloce | Spotted

Pistonheads
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot so long ago, there wasn't much interest in the Alfa Romeo 75. It wasn't as glamourous as the classic drop-top Alfas, it obviously wasn't as modern as some of the later saloons that also used the Busso V6 and it was far from the prettiest Alfa made, either. Once upon a time, there were decent ones about for £4,000.

www.pistonheads.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veloce#N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPistonheads

Lotus Exige Cup 260 | Spotted

In all the excitement being whipped up around the Lotus Emira, it can be easy to forget that time is up for the Exige as well. Everyone is well aware the Elise is going (because it's the oldest of the trio) and that the Evora is being replaced (as the most expensive ICE Lotus) but it feels like the Exige has been the least talked about thus far.
Motorsportsracer.com

Alfa Romeo confident it can still beat Williams

With its points haul at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Williams has surged ahead of Alfa Romeo in the F1 constructors’ race, but Alfa’s head of track engineering Xevi Pujolar remains optimistic the tide can be turned. Williams scored its first points in over two years in Budapest, where Nicholas Latifi...
CarsPistonheads

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (997) | Spotted

Back in 2003, Porsche introduced the first 911 GT3 RS, evoking the spirit of the 2.7 RS. Spec options were conspicuous by their absence - there were no Paint To Sample air vent surrounds or Satin Aurum wheels to pick from then. Buyers got white whether they wanted it or not, and had the choice between red or blue graphics - that was it.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Alfa Romeo's ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver

Both Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi have Alfa Romeo deals until the end of the current season, and the Finn is believed to be unlikely to be retained for next year as the Italian squad targets Valtteri Bottas should he not be retained by Mercedes. Vasseur said earlier this year...
Carsgtspirit.com

Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Tuned to 880hp by Posaidon

Who said convertibles don’t need more power? This is the new Posaidon RS 830+ based on the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster. This version of the GT R is strictly limited to 750 units, all numbered. The AMG GT-R Roadster delivers an output of 585hp and 700 Nm of torque as...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

1578-HP Bugatti Bolide Track-Only Hypercar Going into Production

Bugatti has announced it will produce the Bolide, first introduced as an 1825-hp concept in December 2020. These images show that it will look just about as outrageous as the concept, at least on the outside (interior details and images have not yet been released). Horsepower is down a bit...
CarsPistonheads

Aston Martin V8 Volante LWB | Spotted

Aston Martin has created some stunning and absolutely iconic cars over its years. The Vantage, the Vanquish, the DBs 1-through-11. There are ones that top the Dream Garage list, and some that adorn bedroom walls - but also some that don't quite make it to the popular forefront. This Volante LWB V8 is one of those.
CarsPistonheads

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years | PH Review

The anniversary special edition is nothing new, and neither is the treatment that it brings: some snazzy paint here, nicer upholstery there, maybe a new set of wheels and - if you're really lucky - a bit of extra power. Plus, of course, the badges - an anniversary car wouldn't be complete without some insignia to remind the driver how old they already were at launch.
Buying CarsCarscoops

This Rare 1999 Mercedes-Benz A160 Edition Häkkinen Is Offered For 2021 Mercedes-AMG A45 Money

Mercedes-AMG may be currently offering the world’s most powerful hot hatch, the A45 S, but it wasn’t always like that. Back in the late ’90s, the German company didn’t have a single hot hatch on its range, with the first-generation A-Class featuring an MPV-style design. This didn’t stop Mercedes from offering a special edition of their compact hatchback to celebrate their success in Formula 1 with the McLaren team.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The RML Short Wheelbase V-12 Is a Splendid New-Old Classic Ferrari GT

RML Group, a British high-performance automotive engineering company specializing in development projects for motorsports and OEMs, has designed its first car. With other noteworthy builds in its portfolio, including the only street-legal Aston Martin Vulcan and brand-new classic DB5 continuation cars, it was not a matter of if but when RML would launch a bespoke model of its own.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

The Twisty History of Alfa Romeo's BAT 7 and How It Slipped through One Man's Fingers

This futuristic car was built by Bertone and Scaglione as part of one of the most interesting series in history. In the early 1950s, Giuseppe “Nuccio” Bertone’s design house paired up with a then-unknown Franco Scaglione for Alfa Romeo. Together, they penned a series of cars they called “Berlinetta Aerodinamica Tecnica,” or BATs for short. Each was built on an Alfa Romeo 1900 chassis and featured fanciful, futuristic aviation-inspired bodies.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1, says Alfa Romeo

The Swiss outfit was one of the big losers from the way that half points were awarded for the small number of laps that were completed behind the safety car as rain hit Spa-Francorchamps. Its mains rival in the constructors' championship, Williams, managed to take away 10 points from proceedings,...
CarsTop Speed

Watch The 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Battle It Out Against The 992 Porsche 911 GT3 For Straight-Line Supremacy

The folks at Carwow brought in the 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS to take on the new 992 911 GT3 on a drag strip. The cars are eerily similar to each other, as they share the same engine, gearbox, drive layout, exhaust, and even weigh almost the same. And at the onset, it looks like it will be a mighty close finish. But, which car would claim the bragging rights and go down in the history books as a better straight-line performer?
CarsPistonheads

2022 Porsche Macan GTS | PH Review

On the face of it (meant both literally and figuratively), the latest Porsche Macan looks a tough sell. This is a model launched in 2014, don't forget, which makes it a lifetime ago in the current automotive landscape. We already know that a bold electric replacement is on the way, and given the precedent set by the Taycan, it's not hard to imagine many people holding off for the more progressive version of Porshe's smallest SUV. Added to which, this might not be the most sympathetic facelift the manufacturer has ever executed. For the GTS seen here almost the entire front section is blacked out (lesser models get more body-coloured inserts), which looks a bit heavy handed to these eyes. The situation isn't helped by a giant assist camera on show just above the numberplate, and gaping intakes revealing radiators you'd probably rather were hidden.

Comments / 0

Community Policy