The design, implementation, and effectiveness of intervention strategies aimed at improving genetic referral practices: a systematic review of the literature

The Neonatal Hemodynamics Research Center (NHRC) was recently established to create a virtual and immersive learning environment by bringing together scientific thought leaders from the fields of neonatal hemodynamics and echocardiography. One of the challenges of the contemporary approach to cardiovascular care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is imprecision in the selection of cardiovascular therapeutics, which is often based on non-specific clinical symptoms and without scientific validation or evidence-based guidelines. This relates, at least in part, to a narrow mechanistic understanding of common neonatal cardiovascular problems, limited access to longitudinal echocardiography, and insufficient scientific knowledge as to the timing and indications for echocardiography in the NICU and its clinical applicability. The absence of scientific validation of measures of cardiovascular function in newborns and lack of standardized integration of echocardiography techniques in research design further hinders diagnostic precision and optimization of therapeutic interventions. In addition, variance in disease characterization has led to medical uncertainty in the approach to common neonatal problems and on occasion therapeutic nihilism.1,2 Optimal use of functional echocardiography, when coupled with training in neonatal cardiovascular physiology, may enable better appraisal of ambient physiology, provide enhanced mechanistic insights and phenotypic characterization, and facilitate the choice of disease/physiology-specific pharmacological interventions.3 Given these considerations, the past two decades have witnessed substantial growth in the field of neonatal hemodynamics with the emergence of a number of scientific thought leaders, the establishment of clinical and academic neonatal functional echocardiography and hemodynamic programs globally, and the development of partnerships with pediatric cardiologists. The publication of guidelines for the use of targeted neonatal echocardiography and neonatologist performed echocardiography, as a constructive collaboration between neonatology and pediatric cardiology leaders, was a foundational step in the field.4.