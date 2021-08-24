Cancel
CL Drops Ferociously Fire “SPICY”—Her First Single Off 'ALPHA'

By MC Galang
HipHopDX.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe queen is back with energy, power, and chemistry. CL finally just dropped “SPICY,” her first single off her highly anticipated comeback album, ALPHA. The companion visual for “SPICY” showcases a fiery red-haired CL who is unafraid to let her alpha-feminine energy shine. Against futuristic yellow backdrops and liquified chrome motifs, the K-pop superstar raps, “She got the sauce and spice, you rockin’ with the most fly Asians.” The video ends with an unexpected appearance from South Korean rappers sokodomo, Lil Cherry, and Balming Tiger’s Omega Sapien.

