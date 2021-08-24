CL Drops Ferociously Fire “SPICY”—Her First Single Off 'ALPHA'

Priya Ragu’s refreshingly defiant in her latest single and companion visual for “Lockdown”—an in-your-face piece of work during a collectively weary period. The Swiss-Tamil musician effortlessly hops from R&B to pop to tropical in her pre-mixtape release single ahead of tomorrow’s damnshetamil, her debut mixtape. Ragu—who made her official debut with the 2020 breakout hit “Good Love 2.0”—describes her forthcoming debut in an NME interview as her way of incorporating her Tamil heritage and citing M.I.A.’s mainstream success as a defining moment in her decision to pursue a music career. “I know that my songs are powerful, and I feel while making this mixtape I finally gave myself the time to explore and try out other styles. I draw from so many influences: jazz, blues, Bossa nova… I was free to do whatever I wanted to do and not confine myself to a single genre,” she said.