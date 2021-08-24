Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golden Glades, FL

Deadly Wrong Way Crash On I-95 Near Golden Glades Interchange

By CBSMiami.com Team
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUYZQ_0bb7ujHW00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was killed in a deadly wrong-way crash on I-95 early Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said just after 5 a.m. the driver of a silver Chevrolet SUV was heading south in the northbound I-95 express lanes near the Golden Glades interchange when he slammed into a Subaru.

The impact caused the Subaru to plummet off the flyover into the grassy area below, a fall of about 300 feet, where it caught fire.

The man driving the Subaru died on the scene. His passenger was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevy was also taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

The northbound express lanes were shut down for hours for the investigation and removal of the vehicles. They have since re-opened. The express flyover ramp remains closed.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Cars
City
Aventura, FL
Golden Glades, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Golden Glades, FL
Golden Glades, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Heading South#Interchange#Traffic Accident#Cbsmiami#Aventura Hospital#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Police: Alcohol Involved In Violent Crash That Killed Three On Sunset Drive In Kendall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New surveillance video shows a fiery car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade that claimed the lives of three people. Miami-Dade police said alcohol was a factor in this tragedy. The video obtained from a business next to the site on Sunset Drive at Southwest 92nd Avenue shows the impact in darkness just before 6 a.m. as the victim’s vehicle is making a turn on Southwest 92nd Avenue and is t-boned. A surveillance camera outside CMS Diagnostic Services captured the crash. Neighbor Alejandro Martinez told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “I heard like a bang. You know an explosion, a high type of impact.” He said...
South Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Police Say Driver Who Killed 3 People Was Drunk & Reached Speeds Of 120 MPH

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cross and a candle now sit at a bus stop near the intersection of Sunset Drive and SW 92 Avenue, where three people lost their lives Tuesday. According to the Miami-Dade PD scanner, the driver of the white Range Rover reached speeds of 120 mph on the Palmetto. A South Miami officer tried to pull over the driver, as he took the exit to Sunset Drive. The driver, however, kept going. Around 6:00 a.m., he sped through the intersection and t-boned a car, which was turning onto SW 92 Avenue. The car that was t-boned. (CBS4) There were three people in...
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Deadly Crash Prompts Closure Of North Hiatus Road In Plantation

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A deadly crash has led to the temporary closure of all lanes of North Hiatus Road, between West Broward Boulevard and West Sunrise Boulevard, in Plantation. Chopper4 over the scene spotted the wreckage of two vehicles in the middle of the road near Cleary Boulevard. One of the vehicles, which appeared to be a minivan, had damage to its front end. A red-colored vehicle also had extensive damage, part of it was in the trees in the median. Southbound drivers are being forced to exit at Cleary Boulevard. Northbound drivers are being forced to make a u-turn and head back to Broward Boulevard. Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.
Coconut Creek, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Boca Raton Woman Killed In Police Involved Shooting In Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – A woman who Coconut Creek police said was driving a stolen car was killed, her passenger was taken into custody, after an officer-involved shooting Monday night. According to police, an officer spotted the car, which had been reported as stolen out of Parkland, traveling west on Hillsboro Boulevard. The vehicle stopped in the parking lot of a complex that contained several businesses in the 4400 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard. When the driver, Brittni Muldrew, 36, of Boca Raton, reversed the car toward the officers, two of them open fire, according to police. Muldrew was struck and died on...
Kendall, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Beloved Teacher Karina Diaz, Husband, Her Mother Killed In Horrific Sunset Drive Crash

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – A horrific car crash claimed the lives of three people Tuesday morning in Southwest Miami-Dade. One of the victims, Karina Diaz, was a beloved teacher at The Creative Learning Center in Kendall. She, along with her husband, Adalberto Hernandez Cereijo 51 and mother, Elena Chacon Diaz 75, died when Miami-Dade police said their silver Kia was struck by a Land Rover just before 6 a.m. while trying to make a turn on to S.W. 92nd Avenue on Sunset Drive. Miami-Dade police said the driver of the Range Rover, identified as Rodney Rodriguez, 24, had been drinking. Records show he’s been arrested...
Coconut Creek, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Coconut Creek PD: 3 Officers Hospitalized With Non-Life-Threatening Injuries After Shooting During Stolen Car Stop

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – The Coconut Creek Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Monday night. According to the department, the shooting took place in the 4400 block of Hillsboro Blvd. at 8:24 p.m. Coconut Creek PD said it happened after officers had stopped a stolen car. At this time, two suspects are in custody. A CBS4 crew on the scene saw an officer on a gurney to be transported. A police spokesperson said the officer was being treated for an unrelated medical condition and should be OK. Two other officers and a police K9 were also hurt as a result of the incident. That said, Coconut Creek PD reported all injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

BSO: Florida Woman Tries To Set Police Cruiser On Fire While Deputy Was In It

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman is facing several charges after police said she attempted to set a Broward Sheriff’s Office cruiser on fire while the deputy was stopped at a traffic light on Sunday evening. The woman, identified as Toni Carr, 25, is facing charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Attempted Arson, Criminal Mischief and Felony Violation of Probation. Police said it happened at around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard in Central Broward. Investigators said that a deputy was sitting in her police vehicle at the stoplight, when Carr walked up to...
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Street Closures Begin Wednesday For Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run In Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Road closures for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Corporate run begin Wednesday afternoon. The eastbound lanes of Las Olas Boulevard, from Andrews Avenue to SE 1st Avenue, were closed at 4 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the westbound lanes will close. On Thursday, the day of the race, there will be even more closures. Beginning at 9 a.m., SE 1st Avenue will be closed from SE 2nd Street to Las Olas Boulevard. Also, Las Olas Boulevard will be closed from SE 1st Avenue to SE 2nd Avenue. The race will get underway at 6:45 p.m. The first half-mile of the race route, north of the...
Hialeah, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Police: Hialeah Man Tells Wife, ‘I Got Him,’ After Shooting, Wounding Cat

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said he took aim and shot at a neighbor’s cat with a pellet rifle, exclaiming to his wife, “I got him” afterward. Police said Christian Valero, 41, was seen by a neighbor taking careful aim at a cat with a pellet rifle and pressing the trigger. Hialeah police units responded to the area of east 4th Avenue and East 12 Street on August 8th at about 11:30 p.m. regarding a disturbance. Upon arrival, police said the cat’s owner and a witness told police that they were walking in front of...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Florida Woman Michelle Gibb Charged In Deadly Shooting Of Her Husband In Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A 57-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder after police said she shot her husband. “The things that led up to it were personal between the victim and the suspect but the exact details are unknown,” said Pembroke Pines police Captain Adam Feiner. Michelle and Larry Gibb, who are from Largo, were staying at their friend’s Pembroke Pines townhome at 410 NW 106th Terrace. “This is a very quiet neighborhood. I have lived here for 20 years. The next thing I know they close the streets and I heard rumors that there was a murder and it was...
Lauderhill, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Lauderhill PD Investigating After Student Allegedly Stabs Another With Hair Pick

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police are investigating a possible stabbing on board a school bus Tuesday afternoon. Chopper4 was over the scene along NW 33 Avenue and NW 18th Street. Multiple police cars could be seen surrounding the bus coming from Whiddon-Rogers Education Center. Police said two students got into a fight and one stabbed the other with a hair pick. The injured student was treated for minor injuries. No arrests have been made.
West Park, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

BSO Deputies Find 2 Men, 1 Juvenile Shot In West Park

WEST PARK (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people, including a juvenile, were found shot in West Park overnight. According to BSO, the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach. Responding deputies found two adult males and one juvenile male with gunshot wounds. None of the injuries are considered life threatening. BSO has not identified any of the victims. If you have any information that can help BSO with this investigation, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
Deerfield Beach, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

BSO Still Searching For Man They Said Assaulted Girlfriend, Kidnapped Children

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police continue their search for a man they say abducted two children from Deerfield Beach. It all started when BSO deputies arrived to the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach to find an adult female suffering from multiple injuries. According to investigators, 36-year-old Max Carias-Carrilo beat up his girlfriend and then kidnapped her children. Fortunately, 5-year-old Zaynah and 6-year-old Zain Obidy have since been found safe. 5-year-old Zaynah and 6-year-old Zain Obidy (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office) But Carias-Carrilo has not been located. He may be traveling in this 2011 black BMW 5 series with Florida tag “PJH1B.” He is described as a Hispanic male, standing approximately 5-feet 8-inches tall with a very thick beard. He weighs about 170 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Carias-Carrilo’s whereabouts is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
Pembroke Pines, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Woman In Custody Following ‘Suspicious Death’ In Pembroke Pines

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police responded to a residence on Northwest 106th Terrace, where they found a dead man inside. They are calling this a ‘suspicious death.’ Police said they have Michelle Gibb, 57, in custody. They believe she may have been involved. Authorities said Gibb is mentally unstable, endangered, and armed “This is a very quiet neighborhood. I have lived here for 20 years. Next thing I know they close the streets and I heard rumors that there was a murder. And it was confirmed later,” said neighbor Rose Marie. Friday night, police arrived at the residence on Northwest 106th Terrace and confirmed a man was dead inside the apartment. Police said they believe the man was murdered. Rose Mary, who lives just blocks down, says the couple was staying in her friend’s apartment. “They thought the couple was resting downstairs and when they went downstairs later they found the man.” Pictures taken from a surveillance video show Gibb wearing a green shirt and tan shorts with a backpack. Rose Mary says she was casually walking down the sidewalk just moments after the man had died. “Spoke to the family… they were very shaken up.”
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Body Of Colorado Man Dustin Wakefield, Killed On South Beach Last Week, Returns To Hometown

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a Colorado man who was killed on South Beach last week is back in his hometown Castle Rock, near Denver. Dustin Wakefield, 21, was having dinner with his family at the La Cerveceria de Barrio restaurant in South Beach when police said Tamarius Davis fired three shots from just two feet away. Wakefield’s Family told KCNC-TV in Denver that he was on vacation with his wife and one-year-old son. When the gunman approached, Wakefield stepped in the way and said, “This is my son,” before he was shot, a witness told WFOR-TV in Miami. An arrest report states that Davis confessed to the shooting, saying he was high on mushrooms and chose to randomly shoot two people because he felt empowered. The second person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Davis remains in jail without bond. Wakefield’s funeral is Thursday.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Florida Couple Charged In Child’s Death After Boy’s Body Dumped In Colorado

MIAMI (CBSMiami/KCNC) – A South Florida couple is under arrest in Colorado facing charges of child abuse resulting in death after San Antonio police say the pair dumped the body of a child in Colorado’s high country. According to the arrest affidavit, Nickolle Aguilar, 25, was the child’s mother and Daniel Garcia, 26, was his stepfather. Court documents obtained by our sister station KCNC in Denver, state the child, 5-year-old Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo, died in a hotel room in San Antonio, Texas, on July 24. Aguilar told authorities Garcia hit the boy so hard he slammed into a wall and then started vomiting...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Pilot Made Emergency Landing In Waters Off Virginia Key, Work Begins To Get It Out Of The Water

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cell phone video shows the moments right after a Cessna 172 ditched into the ocean just feet off shore of Virginia Key. “A cyclist screamed and shouted out a plane had crashed into the water. That’s when me and my team rushed to the scene,” said Amanda Dominguez. She is with Miami Ocean Rescue. Dominguez and her co-workers were there when it happened. They raced to the rescue to help the two men who were on board. “As soon as I started walking around this area right here, that’s when I saw 2 people come out....
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Small Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing Off Virginia Key

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pilot and passenger in a small Cessna plane had to made an emergency landing in the water off Virginia Key after experiencing engine trouble. After landing, they were able to get out of the plane and were assisted by Miami-Dade Ocean Rescue. No one was hurt. Authorities are now trying to decide on the best way to remove the plane from the water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy