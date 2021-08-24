Deadly Wrong Way Crash On I-95 Near Golden Glades Interchange

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was killed in a deadly wrong-way crash on I-95 early Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said just after 5 a.m. the driver of a silver Chevrolet SUV was heading south in the northbound I-95 express lanes near the Golden Glades interchange when he slammed into a Subaru.

The impact caused the Subaru to plummet off the flyover into the grassy area below, a fall of about 300 feet, where it caught fire.

The man driving the Subaru died on the scene. His passenger was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevy was also taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

The northbound express lanes were shut down for hours for the investigation and removal of the vehicles. They have since re-opened. The express flyover ramp remains closed.