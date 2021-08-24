Pandemic continues to surge in Marshall County
The Marshall County Health Department announced on Thursday the county has 396 active cases of COVID-19, a 105 increase since their Aug. 12 update. Director Billy Pitts urged residents to take precautions as the influx, along with a lack of state infrastructure, has put stress on local health departments across Kentucky, and that disease investigation staff were struggling to contact new cases as quickly as possible.www.tribunecourier.com
