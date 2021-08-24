Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall County, KY

Pandemic continues to surge in Marshall County

By TRIBUNE-COURIER STAFF
Marshall County Tribune-Courier
 9 days ago

The Marshall County Health Department announced on Thursday the county has 396 active cases of COVID-19, a 105 increase since their Aug. 12 update. Director Billy Pitts urged residents to take precautions as the influx, along with a lack of state infrastructure, has put stress on local health departments across Kentucky, and that disease investigation staff were struggling to contact new cases as quickly as possible.

www.tribunecourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
County
Marshall County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Marshall County, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Vaccines
Marshall County, KY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Hiv Infection#Immunization#Pandemic#Digeorge#Wiskott Aldrich#Kycovid19 Ky Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin warns Democrats: Hit 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Democrats should hit "pause" on President Biden ’s $3.5 trillion spending package, firing a significant warning shot at his party’s top legislative priority. Manchin, during remarks this week at a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event pointed to concerns about “runaway inflation,” the delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Apple to let media apps link to outside payment options

Apple will let apps for media content link to their own websites for users to set up and manage accounts, including subscription payments, the tech giant said Wednesday. The stark change in Apple’s previous rules that barred developers from linking to alternative payment options within the app will close the Japan Fair Trade Commission's (JFTC) investigation into the Silicon Valley giant, but the update will be applied globally and go into effect early next year, according to Apple’s blog post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy