Cherokee County, AL

Three Arrested on Possession of Dangerous Drug Charges Monday

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree individuals were taken into custody in Cherokee County Monday, charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs. 41 year old Gadsden resident David Taylor wass booked into jail around 7:30pm – on charges of Possession of Dangerous Drugs, the Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Appearing in a Public Place while Under the Influence; Heather Cavin, 42 of Gaylesville was booked in at 8:15pm on charges of Possession of Dangerous Drugs (two counts) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Susan Malone, age 72 of Ft Payne was jailed just prior to 10:00pm on the charges of Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Marijuana – and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

