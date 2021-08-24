Cancel
Privatization Will Destroy Essence of Channel 4, Says Content Chief Ian Katz

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel 4 chief content officer Ian Katz believes that the impending privatization of the organization will destroy the essence of the U.K. broadcaster. In a conversation with Variety international editor Manori Ravindran at the ongoing Edinburgh TV Festival on Tuesday, Katz talked up the successful programming strategy of Channel 4, including “It’s A Sin” and the upcoming disability themed “Help” and said that a purely profit driven channel would be a very “different beast” to the “special” channel that people know now.

Ian Katz
#Channel 4#Solution#Public Service#Privatization#Uk
U.K.
