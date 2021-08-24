Privatization Will Destroy Essence of Channel 4, Says Content Chief Ian Katz

PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger admitted at the TV press tour on Tuesday that the public television network was “not as strong as we could be” on diversity and inclusion. “These are important moments to pause and look at ourselves very carefully,” Kerger said. “For an organization like PBS that has a long legacy of attempting to reflect our country and the diversity of it, we don’t always look as carefully in the mirror and recognize that there may be areas where we are not doing our best.” Kerger said her previous response denying the criticism laid against PBS from fillmmakers of color who denounced the network's dependence on Ken Burns “did not fully appreciate” the situation, but, through conversations with filmmakers and internally at PBS, she eventually grew to realize “that there are areas where we’re not as strong as we could be.” Kerger's comments came on the same day PBS announced a new diversity initiative for its productions.