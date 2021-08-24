Erickson Case No. 19-CV-000212

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT LA CROSSE COUNTY NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Case No. 19-CV-000212 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Plaintiff, vs. The Estate of Ivan E. Erickson, Deceased, Fred Erickson and Midland Funding LLC Defendants. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on October 14, 2019 in the amount of $97,872.34 the Sheriff will sell the described premises at public auction as follows: TIME: September 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. TERMS: Pursuant to said judgment, 10% of the successful bid must be paid to the sheriff at the sale in cash, cashier's check or certified funds, payable to the clerk of courts (personal checks cannot and will not be accepted). The balance of the successful bid must be paid to the clerk of courts in cash, cashier's check or certified funds no later than ten days after the court's confirmation of the sale or else the 10% down payment is forfeited to the plaintiff. The property is sold 'as is' and subject to all liens and encumbrances. PLACE: Center Hallway of the Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center. 333 Vine Street, LaCrosse, WI 54601, County Courthouse, City and County of La Crosse DESCRIPTION: Lot Two (2), Block One (1) of Stark's Addition to the City of LaCrosse, La Crosse County, Wisconsin PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2801 Harvey St La Crosse, WI 54603-1659 DATED: August 10, 2021 Gray & Associates, L.L.P. Attorneys for Plaintiff 16345 West Glendale Drive New Berlin, WI 53151-2841 (414) 224-8404 Please go to www.gray-law.com to obtain the bid for this sale. Gray & Associates, L.L.P. is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a discharge in a chapter 7 bankruptcy case, this communication should not be construed as an attempt to hold you personally liable for the debt. 8/24 8/31 9/7 LAC84555 WNAXLP.