8 19 2021 Regular Board Meeting Media Minutes

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #0861 WINONA AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS Winona, Minnesota The School Board of Independent School District #0861 met for a regular meeting on Thursday August 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in-person at the regular meeting location, the WSHS Multi-Purpose Room. The Board approved the following: - Agenda - Consent Agenda - Action Policies: 303 Superintendent Selection 410 Family and Medical Leave Policy 414 Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect of Physical or Sexual Abuse 415 Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults 506 Student Discipline and Notice of Suspension 522 Student Sex Nondiscrimination 616 School District Systems of Accountability - 2021-2022 Return to School Plan - State Statute Pledge of Allegiance - Master Facilities Plan - District Architect and Engineer - Donations - Adjournment at 9:32 p.m. Michael Hanratty, Clerk Nancy Denzer, Chair These published proceedings are incomplete since they only summarize the actions of the School Board. Complete approved minutes, along with any attachments, are on file in the Winona Area Public Schools' District Office, 903 Gilmore Avenue, Winona, MN. or on the district's website at www.winonaschools.org 8/24 LAC85273 WNAXLP.