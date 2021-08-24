Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MN

8 19 2021 Regular Board Meeting Media Minutes

Winona Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #0861 WINONA AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS Winona, Minnesota The School Board of Independent School District #0861 met for a regular meeting on Thursday August 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in-person at the regular meeting location, the WSHS Multi-Purpose Room. The Board approved the following: - Agenda - Consent Agenda - Action Policies: 303 Superintendent Selection 410 Family and Medical Leave Policy 414 Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect of Physical or Sexual Abuse 415 Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults 506 Student Discipline and Notice of Suspension 522 Student Sex Nondiscrimination 616 School District Systems of Accountability - 2021-2022 Return to School Plan - State Statute Pledge of Allegiance - Master Facilities Plan - District Architect and Engineer - Donations - Adjournment at 9:32 p.m. Michael Hanratty, Clerk Nancy Denzer, Chair These published proceedings are incomplete since they only summarize the actions of the School Board. Complete approved minutes, along with any attachments, are on file in the Winona Area Public Schools' District Office, 903 Gilmore Avenue, Winona, MN. or on the district's website at www.winonaschools.org 8/24 LAC85273 WNAXLP.

www.winonadailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Winona, MN
Education
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
Winona, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Leave#Winona Area Public#Wshs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin warns Democrats: Hit 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Democrats should hit "pause" on President Biden ’s $3.5 trillion spending package, firing a significant warning shot at his party’s top legislative priority. Manchin, during remarks this week at a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event pointed to concerns about “runaway inflation,” the delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Apple to let media apps link to outside payment options

Apple will let apps for media content link to their own websites for users to set up and manage accounts, including subscription payments, the tech giant said Wednesday. The stark change in Apple’s previous rules that barred developers from linking to alternative payment options within the app will close the Japan Fair Trade Commission's (JFTC) investigation into the Silicon Valley giant, but the update will be applied globally and go into effect early next year, according to Apple’s blog post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy