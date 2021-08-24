Noah Feldman: Kavanaugh is the last hope for abortion rights

Ten years in the Supreme Court press gallery leaves one with a few surreal memories. In 2012, for example, former Solicitor General Seth Waxman, arguing against an FCC fine for showing brief nudity on network TV, pointed at the marble courtroom frieze above the startled justices’ heads: “There’s a bare buttock there,” he said, “and there’s a bare buttock here.” In 2011, the Kansas corrections official Margie Phelps, defending her father’s homophobic Westboro Baptist Church, argued that the First Amendment covers even direct harassment unless it is “approaching an individual up close and in their grill to berate them”—leaving the aged justices visibly puzzled about why anyone would interfere with an outdoor barbecue. In 2016, Justice Clarence Thomas produced gasps in the courtroom when he broke a decade-long silence to defend the Second Amendment “rights” of domestic abusers.