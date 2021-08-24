VH1 greenlights Drag Race trio

While this has been an overall successful installment of All Stars, I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that it’s starting to feel like a marathon. Up until now, we’ve been dutifully chugging along, keeping a good pace, and checking our cute little runner’s watch (idk, I do NOT do cardio). But this week, we find ourselves at the base of Heartbreak Hill. Yes, we’ve whittled the queens down to a strong top four, but (if the cliffhanger is any indication) next week we may be right back to top five again. Combine that vague, anticipatory exhaustion with a challenge that falls on the “filler” end of the spectrum and a disappointing lip sync and we’ve got ourselves a weak episode. But much like a marathon runner, we shall persevere! So take your weird runner’s goo out of your unfashionable utility-belt thingy, slurp it down, and journey onward with me.