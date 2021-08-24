Cancel
VH1 greenlights Drag Race trio

By Clive Whittingham
c21media.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS BRIEF: US cablenet VH1 has greenlit a 14th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as new seasons of spin-offs RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, and RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is coming back for a second season giving a new batch of celebrities the...

