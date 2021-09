We are less than 40 days away from “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”! It’s hard to believe that after months and months of anticipating the arrival of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary we’re finally ALMOST there! The 18-month long celebration kicks off on October 1, 2021, and is sure to be packed with highly-anticipated experiences such as the new nighttime spectaculars including Magic Kingdom Park’s “Disney Enchantment” and EPCOT’s “Harmonious”. Our attention turns to a special new character collection that will be landing soon in the parks! While visiting any one of Walt Disney World’s four parks, Guests will have a chance to hunt for Disney’s new “Fab 50” character collection. There will be a golden statue for each Disney character included in the Fab 50 lineup that will be spread throughout the Parks, and we’ll have a chance to spot them! The countdown to which 50 characters make it into the “Fab 50” is underway as Disney has now revealed 37 of the 50 character sculptures so far. Check out the newest additions below!