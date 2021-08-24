Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Hong Kong to amend law to step up film censorship

Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdmAV_0bb7fjbX00
Hong Kong FILE - In this June 11, 2021, a ticket screen shows a scene of the movie "Far From Home", center, a short about the political division in Hong Kong following the anti-government protests in 2019, at a cinema in Hong Kong. Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, said they planned to amend a film censorship law that would deny screenings of movies deemed contrary to national security, according to government officials. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) (Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday said they plan to amend a film censorship law to forbid screenings of movies deemed contrary to national security.

The proposed changes to Hong Kong’s Film Censorship Ordinance would step up censorship of movies in the semi-autonomous city, expanding an ongoing crackdown on political dissent that has led to the closure of various pro-democracy organizations and the arrests of dozens of activists.

The amendments would require a censor to determine whether a film contains elements that endanger national security. Older movies that were previously allowed to be screened could also have their approvals revoked on national security grounds.

“We need this provision to cater for circumstances where a film which was created or approved before — but given the new law enacted and the new guidelines issued — there might be chances that we need to reconsider such cases,” Edward Yau, secretary for commerce and economic development, said at a news conference Tuesday.

The changes would apply to films made in Hong Kong as well as those produced elsewhere. Hong Kong's film industry is widely known for directors such as Wong Kar-wai, Tsui Hark, John Woo and Stanley Kwan and actors including Jackie Chan, Chow Yun-fat, Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu-Wai and Maggie Cheung.

Those who violate the ordinance and screen banned movies could face up to three years in jail and a fine of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($128,400).

The changes to the law, if passed, take the city a step closer to censorship levels in mainland China, where authorities have the power to block movies, TV shows and content deemed politically sensitive or contrary to the values of the Chinese Communist Party.

Britain handed Hong Kong over to mainland China in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” framework that allowed it freedoms not found on the mainland for 50 years, including free speech, freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

But critics say Hong Kong is fast losing those freedoms after Beijing's imposition of a tough national security law on the city in June last year following months of political strife and anti-government protests in 2019.

The law — which outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion to intervene in the city’s affairs — has been used to arrest over 100 pro-democracy figures.

Multiple pro-democracy organizations, such as rally organizer Civil Human Rights Front and the pro-democracy Professional Teachers’ Union, have disbanded amid allegations they violated the security legislation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jet Li
Person
John Woo
Person
Stanley Kwan
Person
Jackie Chan
Person
Maggie Cheung
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Censorship#Ap#Civil Human Rights Front#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
Related
Public HealthGrand Island Independent

China is pushing a big COVID-19 lie

As Americans wrestle over how to defeat the delta variant of COVID-19, China’s government is still refusing to provide the data necessary to determine the origins of the pandemic. Instead, Beijing — in tandem with Russian state media outlets — is promoting the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus originated in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Beijing hits top Chinese TV actress with $46million tax fine and orders producers never to hire her again as officials step up their campaign against celebrity

A top Chinese TV actress has been slapped with a $46million tax fine by Beijing authorities and producers have been ordered not to hire her anymore. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls 'chaotic fan culture' and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals in recent months that have taken down China's biggest entertainers including singer Kris Wu, who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fortune

Beijing scrubbed one of China’s most famous actors from the Internet

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Late on Thursday evening, China’s video streaming giants scrubbed their archives of anything to do with Zhao Wei—a billionaire actress who rose to fame in the late 1990s to become one of the country’s most popular celebrities.
Foreign PolicyInternational Business Times

China Hackers Building Dossiers On Every American But Biden Refuses To Impose Costs

The Chinese government has gathered enough personal data from the U.S. to create a dossier on each American adult, says former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger. Pottinger and former National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) director William Evanina told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that the Chinese Communist Party...
WorldKITV.com

Hong Kong allows Nicole Kidman to skip quarantine, reportedly to film for Amazon

Hong Kong has some of the toughest Covid-19 quarantine rules on the planet, capturing everyone from journalists to Olympic athletes. Not Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman, however. On Thursday, Hong Kong confirmed that the Oscar winner was granted a special exemption from the quarantine rules. Hong Kong newspapers, including the South...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

China attempts to shift away from 'English' amid trade war

Beijing [China] August 27 (ANI): Beijing's crackdown on the English subject could be part of China's bid to get away from the language amid a trade war with the US. The Shanghai municipal government education bureau announced in early August that primary school students should only have to sit final exams in Chinese and math, while other subjects will be subject to teacher evaluation with no test score, Radio Free Asia reported.
Foreign PolicyNBC Chicago

Kamala Harris Says Asia Won't Have to Choose Between the U.S. and China

Vice President Kamala Harris said Beijing's actions in the South China Sea are "unlawful" and undermined international rules-based order, threatening the sovereignty of other nations. She also sought to assure countries in Asia that they won't have to choose between the U.S. and China. Harris was speaking in Singapore during...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Taiwan admits China could ‘paralyse’ its defences

Taiwan has projected a bleak view of its chances to quell a possible Chinese military attack by confirming Beijing’s armed forces could “paralyse” its defences, according to an official report.The report, issued by Taiwan’s defence ministry, also claimed that China has the capabilities to monitor the island’s military deployments.Last year, Taiwan said that China still lacked the capabilities to launch a full assault on the island. But this year’s report reflected the growing concern in Taiwan over what can be a looming danger of a Chinese invasion.Beijing is stepping up military activities around the island, which it views as...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Will the U.S. risk war with China to defend Taiwan?

Communist China has been threatening for years to regain control of Taiwan by any means necessary. For some time, the Communists ruling the Chines mainland believed this might be accomplished without resort to military force, but they have been more aggressive since the ascendancy of Xi Jinping in 2012. Two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy