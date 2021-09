The North Korean government has rejected roughly three million COVID-19 doses of China’s SinoVac vaccine and urged officials to send it elsewhere, the UNICEF said Wednesday. A spokesperson for UNICEF said Pyongyang officials asked the SinoVac shots to be sent to countries severely affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal. The vaccines were offered in recent weeks through the Covax initiative, which aims to help lower-income countries obtain vaccine supplies.