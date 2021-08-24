Coral Gables’ Juan Ortega And Dream Life Realty Chooses Affiliation With Global Icon Century 21 Real Estate

To pay off debt, the Tampa Bay Times has sold its St. Petersburg printing plant for $21 million to the real estate arm of a hedge fund with a track record of slashing newsrooms across the country.Alden Global Capital has gutted newspapers from the Denver Post to the Orlando Sentinel. Yes, but: Times chairperson and CEO Paul Tash said the deal with Alden’s Twenty Lake Holdings was just for the 27-acre property on 34th Street and has nothing to do with the newspaper, which is owned by the Poynter Institute, a non-profit journalism school.The Times earlier this year moved printing for its twice-weekly newspaper to Lakeland.What's next: The proceeds will pay off what remains of a $15 million loan from a group of local investors — including Lightning owner Jeff Vinik, Ybor City investor Darryl Shaw, and Tash himself — and the rest will go to the company’s pension fund.