Coral Gables’ Juan Ortega And Dream Life Realty Chooses Affiliation With Global Icon Century 21 Real Estate

By Century 21
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentury 21 Dream Home Realty builds on brokerage’s reputation as a leader in residential, commercial and luxury estate properties and quality services. August 24, 2021 // Franchising.com // CORAL GABLES, FL - Juan Ortega, broker/owner of Dream Life Realty, announced today his affiliation with the global leader in real estate Century 21 Real Estate, forming Century 21 Dream Life Realty to better serve Coral Gables’ and south Florida real estate clients and customers. With an expanded product and service offering platform, and laser-like focus on quality service and delivering extraordinary experiences to their clients and customers, Ortega and his team of 150 relentless sales professionals is now an even stronger, more comprehensive one-stop shop for homebuyers, homesellers and investors. Century 21 Dream Home Realty will begin leveraging the Century 21® brand’s innovative productivity platform, world-class marketing, and agent learning and coaching to go above and beyond and always elevate at they build long-term client relationships and deliver unique, personalized outcomes to their clients and consumers.

Comments / 0

