ESPN, the Bristol, Connecticut-headquartered American multinational basic cable sports channel owned jointly by Walt Disney Co alongside Hearst Communication, had been mulling an option to license its brand on major sports-betting companies at a deal which could be worth at least $3 billion, as the US-based sports cable channel has reportedly been on the lookout to exploit a booming online sports betting industry, a Wall Street Journal news report had unveiled late on Friday citing unnamed sources given the scale of sensitivity of the issue.