As the U.S. and allied Western forces frantically try to evacuate citizens and local allies from Afghanistan, CIA Director William Burns was in Kabul Monday for secret meetings with the Taliban’s de facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar. Burns’ presence in the country is yet another indicator of how quickly power has shifted in the country, a swing that has only accelerated as the Taliban took control of Kabul nine days ago, further complicating American evacuation plans. The U.S. is facing a self-imposed Aug. 31 deadline to wrap up operations in the country, including its airlift of American citizens and tens of thousands of Afghans that desperately trying to flee the country.