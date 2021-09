SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UMAC women’s soccer preseason poll has been released and UW-Superior is picked as the team to beat. The Yellowjackets received five out of eight possible first place votes as they look for their first-ever UMAC championship. They bring back all but two players from last year that went 7-3, led by conference defensive player of the year Morgan Philliber, Annah Schussman and Niya Wilson, while adding eight newcomers.