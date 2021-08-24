South Africa’s state insurer to raise cover for unrest following riots

The Phoenix Settlement Site in Inanda, north of the South African coastal city of Durban, might be a perfect getaway for school groups. Mahatma Gandhi once lived here, and replicas of his modest home and the printing press of his newspaper Indian Opinion can still be seen. A bronze bust of Gandhi gazes into the distance through the famous glasses, green hills and endless settlements of corrugated iron huts. It looks like a peaceful place. On the way, a police officer had warned during a driver’s license check that it was dangerous there. “For Indians,” he added, “right now.” This refers to South Africans of Indian descent whose ancestors were employed as laborers in South Africa during colonial times. To this day, they are called Indians in South Africa, although only a few have any connection with the subcontinent.