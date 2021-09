President Biden called one of the nation's largest labor unions on Friday, assuring its new leader that the U.S. government would work closely with the organization. With the death of its longtime leader, Richard Trumka, the AFL-CIO is about to enter a new era. The decades-old organization voted Friday to elect its first female president, Liz Shuler. As president, she'll be leading 56 unions and the AFL-CIO's 12.5 million members, as well as using the group's standing to advance the agenda of organized labor.