Today is First Day of School at Knoxville

Today is the first day of school at Knoxville. Superintendent Cassi Pearson reminds everyone on the roads to watch out for students on their way to and from school. “Big plug for anyone who is driving as school starts, we ask people to please be aware, don’t be a distracted driver. Kids are going to be walking or riding their bikes to school. Our buses will be out. Keeping kids and drivers safe is our top priority. We ask everyone to be aware as we have a lot more traffic around our buildings.”