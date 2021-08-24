Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. shiping 3 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan – official

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will ship just over 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan via the COVAX global distribution program on Tuesday, bringing the total number of doses sent to Pakistan to around 8.5 million, a White House official said. Scientific teams and legal and regulatory...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#U S#Covid 19 Vaccine#Reuters#Covax#White House#Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientist resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
WorldInternational Business Times

North Korea Rejects China’s SinoVac COVID-19 Vaccine: Here’s Why

The North Korean government has rejected roughly three million COVID-19 doses of China’s SinoVac vaccine and urged officials to send it elsewhere, the UNICEF said Wednesday. A spokesperson for UNICEF said Pyongyang officials asked the SinoVac shots to be sent to countries severely affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal. The vaccines were offered in recent weeks through the Covax initiative, which aims to help lower-income countries obtain vaccine supplies.
Worldwincountry.com

Canada to donate AstraZeneca vaccine doses to African countries under COVAX scheme

(Reuters) – Canada will donate more than 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to three African countries through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, GAVI said on Thursday. Nigeria, Kenya and Niger will receive first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) said...
World101 WIXX

Kosovo to destroy 133,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

PRISTINA (Reuters) – The Kosovo government decided to destroy 133,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines over their expired date of use as the country faces a sharp rise in the coronavirus death rate. The vaccines that will be destroyed were part of a donation from Norway with August 31 seen as an...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Has the Biden Administration Failed on Global Vaccines?

During the past several weeks, public-health experts and Democrats in Congress have urged the Biden Administration to expend more effort on its campaign to vaccinate the world. The President has pledged to send or fund more than half a billion doses for use abroad, but that number is less than one-twentieth of the amount needed to vaccinate the world, and senators, such as Elizabeth Warren, have argued that the shortage represents both a humanitarian crisis and a security threat. Meanwhile, domestically, the Biden Administration appears to be on the verge of recommending that Americans receive a booster shot six months after receiving their initial doses. This plan has caused consternation at the World Health Organization, with the agency’s director speaking out against “vaccine nationalism.”
Public HealthFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID-19 vaccines prevented nearly 140,000 US deaths, NIH study says

A recent study from the National Institute of Health found that the COVID-19 vaccines prevented nearly 140,000 more deaths in the United States. The study, published in the journal Health Affairs on Aug. 18, said that more than 139,000 additional COVID-19 deaths were prevented as a result of the three COVID-19 vaccines that were given emergency use approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Nigeria approves Sinopharm COVID vaccine, expects 7.7 mln doses

ABUJA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria has recently approved China's Sinopharm (1099.HK) vaccine against COVID-19, the head of the country's primary healthcare agency said on Tuesday. Nigeria has been allocated 7.7 million doses of the vaccine through the COVAX scheme aimed at providing vaccines to developing countries. Dr. Faisal Shuaib,...
IndustryValueWalk

Pfizer Approval May Trigger Vaccine Requirement

Pfizer Approval May Trigger Vaccine Requirement, Like Canada’s, For Flyers; Plane of Fully Vaccinated Passengers Would Probably Not Have to Wear Masks. Far View Adds 16.7% In H1 2021: Bets On Naked Wines For Growth. Brad Hathaway's Far View Capital Management returned 40.8% net of all fees and expenses in...
Medical & BiotechFreethink

Pfizer’s shot is the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine

On August 23, Pfizer’s shot became the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, making the move up from an emergency use authorization (EUA). “Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. The challenge: The...
Industry101.9 KELO-FM

Pentagon ready to recommend Pfizer vaccine for personnel after FDA approval

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Pentagon is prepared to issue updated guidance to require all U.S. service personnel to be vaccinated after Monday’s approval of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. Kirby told a briefing the completion date for vaccine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy