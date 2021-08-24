U.S. shiping 3 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan – official

During the past several weeks, public-health experts and Democrats in Congress have urged the Biden Administration to expend more effort on its campaign to vaccinate the world. The President has pledged to send or fund more than half a billion doses for use abroad, but that number is less than one-twentieth of the amount needed to vaccinate the world, and senators, such as Elizabeth Warren, have argued that the shortage represents both a humanitarian crisis and a security threat. Meanwhile, domestically, the Biden Administration appears to be on the verge of recommending that Americans receive a booster shot six months after receiving their initial doses. This plan has caused consternation at the World Health Organization, with the agency’s director speaking out against “vaccine nationalism.”