USC Aiken signs 5-year agreement with Colorado RoughRiders

Thanks to a former USC Aiken baseball standout, 14 young men recently had the opportunity to play baseball and sample university life. Chad Jacobsen played Pacer Baseball in 2007 and 2008 and continues to support the mission of USCA today. A former Colorado Rockies MLB draft pick, NCAA baseball player of the year, NCAA All-American, and owner of multiple NCAA records, Jacobsen is now the training director for the Colorado RoughRiders, a youth sports club designed to develop aspiring college student-athletes.