Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken, SC

USC Aiken signs 5-year agreement with Colorado RoughRiders

By SUBMITTED ARTICLE mystory@aikenstandard.com
The Post and Courier
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a former USC Aiken baseball standout, 14 young men recently had the opportunity to play baseball and sample university life. Chad Jacobsen played Pacer Baseball in 2007 and 2008 and continues to support the mission of USCA today. A former Colorado Rockies MLB draft pick, NCAA baseball player of the year, NCAA All-American, and owner of multiple NCAA records, Jacobsen is now the training director for the Colorado RoughRiders, a youth sports club designed to develop aspiring college student-athletes.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Aiken, SC
Sports
City
Aiken, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Usc Aiken#Usc Aiken#Pacer Baseball#Usca#Rockies Mlb#Roughriders Sports#Roughriders#Pacers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. U.S. President Joe Biden approved a declaration of emergency in California and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy