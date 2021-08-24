HEADLINES: Deadly drunk driving crash charges, road sign hacked

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Yorktown man is facing several charges after a deadly drunk driving crash last December. Mark Cope is accused of driving the wrong way on Route 9 in Peekskill and slamming head-on into another car. The driver of that vehicle, 32-year-old Shina McClam of Ossining, was killed. Cope is facing vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges.