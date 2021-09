Thousands of would-be space travelers hoping to be among the next-generation of astronauts to fly with the European Space Agency (ESA) will have to wait until at least November to find out if they've got the right stuff after a flood of applicants, agency officials have said. Applications for ESA's astronaut corps and a new program for "parastronauts" with physical disabilities closed on June 18, but potential candidates are being asked for their patience as the number of applicants wildly exceeded the space agency's initial expectations.