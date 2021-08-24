Cancel
Health

Proactive care is more a whole-person approach

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 9 days ago

Dear Doctor: I have painful bouts of dry eye, and my doctors have kept me bouncing between multiple medications for years with no explanation of why. I think you could help a lot of people by discussing dry eye and the things we can do on our own that will help.

Women's HealthMedscape News

Remote Abortions Are as Safe and Effective as In-Person Care

Telehealth abortion may be just as safe and effective as in-person care, according to a small study published online in JAMA Network Open. Of the 110 women from whom researchers collected remote abortion outcome data, 95% had a complete abortion without additional medical interventions, such as aspiration or surgery, and none experienced adverse events. Researchers said this efficacy rate is similar to in-person visits.
HealthMedicalXpress

A new approach to determining post-acute care for older adults with dementia

Are older adults with dementia "rehabbed to death?" This is the contention of a perspective published in the New England Journal of Medicine, describing the downward cycle of rehospitalization leading to death that many of these older adults experience. Hospitalization is a particularly significant event for older adults with dementia, who may experience cognitive decline and physical deconditioning during their hospital stay. Patients and families face difficult questions as they approach the end of that hospital stay: How can we meet this older adult's care needs, and what care setting is most appropriate? Will they recover, rehabilitate, and return to their pre-hospitalization selves?
Lakewood Ranch, FLsrqmagazine.com

Ramos Center Offers Breakthrough Treatment for Patients with Chronic Low Back Pain

The Ramos Center for Interventional & Functional Pain Medicine announced that they are among the first in our area to offer an innovative approach to provide relief for patients suffering from chronic low back pain (CLBP). The treatment known as Intracept® Procedure is a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure which targets a nerve located in the bones of the spine (vertebrae). During the procedure, recently performed at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Dr. Fabian Ramos advanced a specialized probe into the vertebrae and used radiofrequency energy (heat) to disable the nerve, rendering it unable to transmit pain signals.
Chicago, ILbuiltinchicago.org

Behind the Team Making Healthcare More Approachable

The word ‘joy’ is rarely uttered in a conversation about healthcare. HealthJoy is a company aiming to change that by making healthcare a little more enjoyable for patients. The healthtech company is using data to automate and personalize the healthcare experience at scale by providing its members with a team of healthcare concierges and an AI assistant. This service helps members navigate their employer-provided benefits more easily, whether it’s finding an in-network provider in minutes or getting help reviewing medical bills.
Mental Healthmarketplace.org

CVS expands mental health services as pitch for personalized care

Retail stores are increasingly becoming hot spots for services, the biggest recent example of this is vaccination services for COVID-19 and, for some years now, the flu shot. The next big thing coming to pharmacies: mental health services. CVS is expanding a pilot program that started in 2020 that provides in-person counseling at its clinics in a number of locations. Walmart and Walgreens are also experimenting with similar services.
Healthsflcn.com

5 Natural Ways to Handle Chronic Pain

Chronic pain is an issue many people across the country and around the world can relate to. According to a report from the CDC released in 2016, just over 20% of adults living in the United States have chronic pain, and of this percentage, 8% have chronic pain that is so high it impacts their daily lives. Chronic pain results in not only physical symptoms, but mental issues as well, as it can be very difficult to deal with the ongoing discomfort and disruption to your life.
Boca Raton, FLClick10.com

Consumers warned of risks from supplements and personal care products

BOCA RATON, Fla. – An analysis by the Drug Induced Liver Injury Network has found that dietary supplements containing Garcinia Cambogia extract, either on its own or combined with green tea, led to 22 cases of reported liver damage between 2004 and 2018 which required hospitalization for hepatocellular liver injury with jaundice.
Chicago, ILbuiltinchicago.org

How a Caring Approach Is This Company’s Sole Prescription

Principal Product Designer Natalie Escamilla reached the point in her career when she no longer wants to design just anything. “As I’ve gotten older, I want to design something for good,” Escamilla said. That’s what led her to divvyDOSE, a full-service pharmacy that specializes in the fulfillment and delivery of...
Naples, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Area physician dies of COVID-19

NAPLES — Dr. Clinton Potter, founder of Advanced Individualized Medicine of Naples, has died from complications due to COVID-19. Potter, who, according to a statement from the medical practice, “focused on wellness, prevention and alternative therapies that best met the health needs of his patients,” died Aug. 19. He was 61.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

