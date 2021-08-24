Cancel
Potomac, MD

Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of August 24-27, 2021

By NSWCDD Public Affairs Office(Dahlgren)
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 9 days ago
This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments:Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Shock Tube Road

  • Operating Times: 4 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Noise on Station: Potential to create “Some” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.
  • Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Some” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
  • River Restrictions: Testing may produce thick smoke…Upper Machodoc Creek restricted 0400-1200
  • Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road, EEA range roads
  • Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade
  • EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943, Spectrum Dependent System (1350-1390 MHz, 2200-2500 MHz, 1.3-2.3 GHz )
  • MR Shelter Condition:
Wednesday, Aug. 25

Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Shock Tube Road

  • Operating Times: 4 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Noise on Station: Potential to create “Some” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.
  • Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Some” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
  • River Restrictions: Testing may produce thick smoke, Upper Machodoc Creek restricted 0400-1200
  • Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road, EEA range roads
  • Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade
  • EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943, Spectrum Dependant System (1350-1390 MHZ, 2200-2500 MHz, 1.3-2.3 GHz)
  • MR Shelter Condition:

Thursday, Aug. 26

Testing at: EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Shock Tube Road

  • Operating Times: 4 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Noise on Station: Potential to create “Some” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.
  • Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Some” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.
  • River Restrictions: Testing may produce thick smoke…Upper Machodoc Creek restricted 0400-1200
  • Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road, EEA range roads
  • Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade
  • EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943, Spectrum Dependant System (1350-1390 MHz, 2200-2500 MHz, 1.3-2.3 GHz)
  • MR Shelter Condition:

Friday, Aug. 27

No testing today. Have a great Navy day

