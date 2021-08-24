Cancel
A new study reveals how the Andes have shaped the history of aquatic plants

By Lorena Villanueva-Almanza
botany.one
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can listen to this page as an audio file. The Bogotá River drops into a dramatic 132-metre waterfall known as the Salto de Tequendama, southwest of Bogotá City, Colombia. Almost 2,000 metres above sea level, one can imagine Humboldt and Bonpland wiping mist off their faces while plucking a tiny aquatic plant with lacy leaves from between the rocks. That plant now is known as Marathrum foeniculaceum and, for the untrained eye, can easily be mistaken for algae.

www.botany.one

Andes#Biodiversity#Aquatic Plant#New Phytologist#Andean#Marathrum
