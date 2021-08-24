LMMM Joins Smithsonian Museum Day
Norwalk, CT – The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will open its doors free of charge on Saturday, September 18, 2021, 12-4 p.m. as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day. This year’s event is sponsored by The Quaker Oats Company.www.norwalkplus.com
