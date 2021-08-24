Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Wildlife from around the globe visit Kurn Hattin

The Eagle Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTMINSTER, Vt. — Wildlife Encounters Ecology Center and Farm School’s Animal Behavior Enrichment Coordinator and Environmental Educator Jean Cumings delighted young and not so young with an educational and awe-inspiring presentation of ambassador animals from around the globe. The animals live at the Wildlife Center because they were injured in...

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Biodiversity#Alligator#Wildlife Encounters#Farm School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsNatchez Democrat

Wading birds visit St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge

St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge is the destination for thousands and thousands of migratory wading birds. They flock to shallow waters as the Mississippi River recedes. Refuge visitors can watch them feed from the roadside using binoculars. Each year, the Mississippi River floods the refuge and begins a cycle...
TravelPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Tucked Away In a Beautiful Wildlife Refuge, the Rhode Island Audubon’s Nature Center and Aquarium is a Must Visit

The Audubon Society is such an important wildlife protection group. Their work to protect local birds and educate the population about animals is invaluable. Every state has their own branch of the society that focuses on species native to the area, and we highly recommend looking into Audubon preserves for awesome hiking and exploration sites. In Rhode Island, the Audubon society even offers a quaint aquarium and nature center that is definitely worth a visit.
Lifestylenrcm.org

Five Years, Five Wildlife Reasons to Visit Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument

If you love Maine’s wildlife and haven’t yet been to the Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument (KWW), we really encourage you to go. The reasons are countless. It’s located in the heart of Maine’s beautiful North Woods, for one, with the majestic peak of Katahdin in view just about everywhere, it seems. For another, the 87,000 acres include beautiful lands and waters to explore. And the Monument is the culmination of the Natural Resources Council of Maine’s undying efforts, working alongside people in the region, to move this massive conservation project from a dream to reality. But being birders and wildlife enthusiasts, we’ve narrowed it down to five of our favorites.
Wildlifewildlife.org

Wildlife biologists can learn from One Health

This article is part of a series focusing on topics addressed in upcoming TWS webinars. Hosted by TWS working groups, the monthly webinars engage wildlife professionals on a host of subjects relevant to their work. Learn more and register here. The more scientists pay attention to an issue and work...
Animalsmatadornetwork.com

7 coolest wildlife crossings around the world

It might be an unfortunate reality, but animals have to adapt to us more than we do to them. We’ve got the tools, we build the roads, we drive the bulldozers. As we continue our relentless encroachment on animal habitats, we force our feral neighbors into unsafe living conditions, often bordering busy highways and other roads. As highways often bisect delicate ecosystems, the animals living there find themselves separated and isolated, endangering the ones that try to cross over.
AnimalsThe Eagle Times

Of a Feather: Buteo variations

During my week in Colorado earlier this month I saw relatively few raptors, which I found worrying. I have noticed this lack in the Midwest on previous road trips across the country and attributed it to the miles and miles of industrial agriculture doused or infused with pesticides. But while I saw almost no agriculture during my time in the Rockies, soaring hawks were few and far between.
Grand Lake, COPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rescue Moose From Basement

Two moose were recently rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after a calf fell into a basement in Grand Lake, Colorado on August 19th, 2021. The animals, a cow moose, and her calf found themselves in what used to be a basement at the Aspen Pine Estates; a residential area in Grand Lake that was burned by the East Troublesome Fire. The hole in the ground that used to be the basement was only about four feet deep, but nonetheless, the small calf moose couldn't get out.
WildlifeOutdoor Life

Earthworms Aren’t Native to Most of North America, and Now They’re Threatening Boreal Forests

It’s difficult to imagine anything less offensive, or aggressive, than the common earthworm. But researchers are warning that North America’s northern forests are changing radically and rapidly, thanks to non-native earthworms. According to a report from the Canadian Broadcast Corporation, earthworms in Canada are quickly altering soils, transforming native vegetation, and even altering how forests store carbon.
AgriculturePosted by
AFP

Planet in peril: Global conservation congress urges wildlife protection

When the world's leading conservation congress kicks off Friday in the French port city of Marseille it will aim to deliver one key message: protecting wildlife must not be seen as a noble gesture but an absolute necessity -- for people and the planet. Loss of biodiversity, climate change, pollution, diseases spreading from the wild have become existential threats that cannot be "understood or addressed in isolation," the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) said ahead of the meeting in a vision statement endorsed by its 1,400 members. Over nine days, government ministries, indigenous groups and NGOs -- backed by a network of 16,000 scientists -- will hammer out conservation proposals that could help set the agenda at critical upcoming UN summits on food systems, biodiversity and climate change. Previous congresses paved the way for global treaties on biodiversity and the international trade in endangered species.
Animalsthefreepress.ca

Letter: Concerns around wildlife management

As hunters approach the 2021 hunting season it brings to most the excitement of providing an organic meat source for themselves, and their families, the enjoyment of being in the outdoors away from the rigors of life, and quite simply the fact that due to being some of the best conservationists on planet, we struggle with the way our ungulate populations are being managed by both Governments in charge, and the bureaucrats that work within the ministries that handle the day to day business on how our ungulates populations should be thriving within the province of BC.
Wildlifedallassun.com

Study finds key to successful nature conservation

London [UK], September 2 (ANI): Indigenous Peoples and local communities provide the best long-term outcomes for conservation, according to new research from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and partners in France. The study titled 'The role of Indigenous Peoples and local communities in effective and equitable conservation' is published...
Reno, NVtmcc.edu

TMCC Hosts Orientation for Students from Around the World

Every year, TMCC hosts students from around the world to its campus to begin their journey in higher education. These students come from diverse backgrounds and countries: TMCC has hosted students from Japan, Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Russia, to name a few examples. This year is no different,...
AnimalsKTVN.com

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Safely Evacuates Animals from Facility

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, in a precautionary move, has completed the safe evacuation of its facility. All animals, staff and support teams are now safe from fire danger. There are plenty of supplies and food on hand, and medical attention is being provided to those animals in need. In accordance...
Technologynhbr.com

Tech Tidbits From Around New Hampshire

The Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire is launching a new policy committee that will focus on technology. The organization, in a press release, said the new committee will “help give member companies and the broader business community a stronger, unified voice on legislative matters.” The committee will hold its first meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 via Zoom. Early policy priority areas include privacy rights, particularly location data services, continued expansion of 5G and broadband, security and cyber breach threats and protections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy