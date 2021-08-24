Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

VAL launches online learning center

The Eagle Times
 9 days ago

Vermont Adult Learning (VAL), serving Franklin, Grand Isle, Chittenden, Addison, Rutland, Windsor, and Windham Counties, is launching a free Online Learning Center (OLC) on Thursday, Aug. 26, to complement in-person services. Students are now able to pursue their high school diploma for free via in-person, online, or hybrid models. “Vermont...

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Val#Post Secondary Education#English Language Learners#Online Learning#Olc#Vermont Adult Learning#An Online Learning Center#Vermonters#Ged#Val#Vtadultlearning Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Parenting
Related
Tallahassee, FLwfsu.org

Looking for Quality, Free Online K-12 Learning?

At WFSU, we constantly champion PBS Learning Media as the number one tool to support parents and educators with free and accessible educational resources. If you’ve been to any of our events, then you’ve probably heard us talking about it before. Today, though, I’d like to take a deep look...
EducationPosted by
In Homeland Security

A Quick Guide to Blended Learning for Online Educators

Podcast with Dr. Bethanie L. Hansen, Faculty Director, School of Arts, Humanities and Education. Teachers and trainers can develop effective blended learning using this quick guide to course design. In this episode, Dr. Bethanie Hansen shares tips to help online educators set a clear goal for the course, write a course outline, detail both the online and live portions of the course, design collaboration and interactivity, plan communication, consider learning resources, and design assessments.
EducationWPFO

Outdoor Learning and Education Center at the Dempsey Center

The Outdoor Learning and Education Center at the Dempsey Center is designed to be a production garden with botanical garden features, which will be open to the public to enjoy. They have a horticultural therapist who will be running a program called Reducing Stress Through Nature, which will be open...
Youtubeceoworld.biz

7 Ways To Increase Practical Participation in Online Learning

The Need for Involved Learning: There is no learning quite like getting your hands stuck in and learning your profession by ‘just doing it’. Allowing our learners to ‘have a go’ in a situation as close to real-life as possible will enhance the learning experience considerably, as we retain more information when we physically practise it, instead of just see or hear about it.
Indianapolis, INWTHR

Many public schools offering permanent online learning

INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic forced all public schools to offer online learning. Classes are back in-person for the most part, but many Indiana school districts are still giving students the choice to learn at home. Achieve Virtual has offered online high school courses for over 20 years and awarded high...
Fostoria, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Fostoria Learning Center announces courses

FOSTORIA — The Fostoria Learning Center recently announced its Fall/Winter 2021 course catalog, which focuses on six key categories of lifelong learning including workforce, safety, logistics, medical, leadership and computer. Classes will take place over the next several months, with courses starting from $15. Several classes in the medical field...
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Seniors learn to paint at art center

NORTH PORT — Lisa Gates, co-founder of Metamorphosis III, a nonprofit agency that serves seniors and caregivers, recently partnered with Sunshine Home Services to sponsor a free acrylics painting class for seniors at the North Port Art Center. Nearly 15 people visited the art center to take a painting class...
Kosciusko, MSbreezynews.com

Career-tech center students learn soft skills

Darren Milner, KAP Director, virtually presented the #It’s Worth It program that focuses on soft skills to second year students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center. Stanford Research Institute International determined that 75% of the long-term success in a given job role is based on a mastery of soft skills, and only 25% of that job success comes from technical skills.
Idaho StateKIVI-TV

Study: Idaho students struggled with hybrid, online learning

A new study presented to state officials says students suffered significant academic setbacks during the coronavirus pandemic, especially those in school districts that used hybrid or online learning models. The chief researcher for the Idaho State Board of Education presented the results to the board on Thursday. Cathleen McHugh told...
Dearborn, MIhfcc.edu

The Writing Center opens online September 7

The HFC Writing Center will be online for the Fall 2021 semester, reopening Tuesday, Sept. 7 and remaining open through Saturday, Dec. 18. The Writing Center at HFC offers support for any writer, at any level, at any stage of the writing process. It provides support as writers think through their goals, approaches, and products. Respondents in the Writing Center work with writers to provide them with a fuller understanding of the academic, social, and cultural effects of writing.
CollegesAmarillo Globe-Times

Wendler: Looking closely at online, on-campus learning differences

(Editor's Note: This reflection represents a collaborative effort with Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Neil Terry and myself to communicate cost and quality differentials for on-campus and online study at West Texas A&M University. It was first published on August 3, 2020. With currently changing circumstances in the public health environment, it is worthwhile to reflect on the soon-to-start fall semester. At WT, we pride ourselves in being nimble and responsive to the complex individual aspirations and needs of students informed and guided by individual and public safety. We will follow the leadership of Governor Abbott, the Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System and Chancellor John Sharp. We desire everyone associated with our university to be thoughtful and responsible in making personal decisions about study opportunities. Our first goal is to be open and accessible for face-to-face instruction, extracurricular activities and the full range of college experiences that shape the future for thousands of our students every day. We will be as alert and responsive as humanly possible as we face a multitude of unknowns, empowered with knowledge and insight, not calcified with fear.)
EducationBirmingham Star

Online mode has become the preferred way of learning

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The online mode of learning has become the preferred choice post the outbreak of COVID. Just like the other fields, even Digital Marketing courses have gone online. More than a choice, it has become the need of the hour. With each passing day, more and more number of individuals are getting used to this mode. In fact, they have started to prefer learning online. Talking about Digital Marketing, the number of career aspirants going forAs far as learning or the education sector is concerned, there can be two broad divisions namely the pre-COVID era and the post-COVID era. While in the pre-COVID era, offline courses and training programmes were prevalent and considered to be reliable, the picture has changed in the post-COVID times. Today, online courses has become the norm. Safety, lesser or no exposure, and the well-being in these times, being the primary reasons. Digital Trainee with its futuristic approach, has adapted to this, and come up with an online course in Digital Marketing. The course is conducted live, and is interactive in nature.
Educationpncguam.com

Catholic schools release online learning start dates

The Archdiocese of Agana has released the online learning start dates for Catholic schools on Guam. This latest schedule was released Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, however, each school is communicating more with their respective parents/guardians and they may have last-minute changes. Parents and guardians are thus also advised to contact their respective schools in order to confirm schedules.
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Social Security: Our online learning tools

Our online learning resources for educators are great for teaching people about Social Security! Chances are a student will know someone who receives retirement or disability benefits. This could be a way to relate our many programs to a new audience, and show them that our programs help people other than retirees. Understanding how Social Security helps wounded warriors, and children and adults with disabilities can lead to greater empathy and provide a path to inspired learning.
West Hartford, CTEyewitness News

Small Business Spotlight: Better Learning Center

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – This week’s Back-to-School edition of Small Business Spotlight heads to West Hartford to check in with the Better Learning Center. As kids head back to school, it might be a good time to think about a tutor, and who better to help students, than teachers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy