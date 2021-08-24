Cancel
Today is: National Knife Day

News-Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab or pull out your knives. Today we celebrate them, no matter their size, style, or brand. It is unknown who started National Knife Day or when they started it, but it was being celebrated by at least 2011. It is also unknown why the observance takes place on Aug. 24, but one explanation appears to be that the date is connected to the Bowie knife. It was on this date in 1838 that Rezin Bowie, the brother of the knife's namesake, wrote a letter to the Planters' Advocate claiming he was the person who had created the knife.

