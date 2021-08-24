Cancel
Tumour-on-chip microfluidic platform for assessment of drug pharmacokinetics and treatment response

By Tudor Petreus
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrophysiological in vitro systems are platforms for preclinical evaluation of drug effects and significant advances have been made in recent years. However, existing microfluidic devices are not yet able to deliver compounds to cell models in a way that reproduces the real physiological drug exposure. Here, we introduce a novel tumour-on-chip microfluidic system that mimics the pharmacokinetic profile of compounds on 3D tumour spheroids to evaluate their response to the treatments. We used this platform to test the response of SW620 colorectal cancer spheroids to irinotecan (SN38) alone and in combination with the ATM inhibitor AZD0156, using concentrations mimicking mouse plasma exposure profiles of both agents. We explored spheroid volume and viability as a measure of cancer cells response and changes in mechanistically relevant pharmacodynamic biomarkers (γH2AX, cleaved-caspase 3 and Ki67). We demonstrate here that our microfluidic tumour-on-chip platform can successfully predict the efficacy from in vivo studies and therefore represents an innovative tool to guide drug dose and schedules for optimal efficacy and pharmacodynamic assessment, while reducing the need for animal studies.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Res#Atm#Pharmacokinetics#Anti Cancer Drugs#Tumoroid Organoid#Microfluidic#Pdms#2d#Ibidi#Sw620
ScienceNature.com

A molecular test based on RT-LAMP for rapid, sensitive and inexpensive colorimetric detection of SARS-CoV-2 in clinical samples

Until there is an effective implementation of COVID-19 vaccination program, a robust testing strategy, along with prevention measures, will continue to be the most viable way to control disease spread. Such a strategy should rely on disparate diagnostic tests to prevent a slowdown in testing due to lack of materials and reagents imposed by supply chain problems, which happened at the beginning of the pandemic. In this study, we have established a single-tube test based on RT-LAMP that enables the visual detection of less than 100 viral genome copies of SARS-CoV-2 within 30 min. We benchmarked the assay against the gold standard test for COVID-19 diagnosis, RT-PCR, using 177 nasopharyngeal RNA samples. For viral loads above 100 copies, the RT-LAMP assay had a sensitivity of 100% and a specificity of 96.1%. Additionally, we set up a RNA extraction-free RT-LAMP test capable of detecting SARS-CoV-2 directly from saliva samples, albeit with lower sensitivity. The saliva was self-collected and the collection tube remained closed until inactivation, thereby ensuring the protection of the testing personnel. As expected, RNA extraction from saliva samples increased the sensitivity of the test. To lower the costs associated with RNA extraction, we performed this step using an alternative protocol that uses plasmid DNA extraction columns. We also produced the enzymes needed for the assay and established an in-house-made RT-LAMP test independent of specific distribution channels. Finally, we developed a new colorimetric method that allowed the detection of LAMP products by the visualization of an evident color shift, regardless of the reaction pH.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Lumbar spine abnormalities in patients with obstructive sleep apnoea

Previous studies suggested cervical spondylosis as a risk factor for development of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA). We aimed to assess lumbar disc degeneration in patients with OSA and correlate the findings with symptoms and disease severity. Twenty-seven patients with OSA and 29 non-OSA controls underwent sleep studies and lumbar magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and completed the Epworth Sleepiness Scale and the 24-item Roland‐Morris Disability Questionnaire (RMDQ) questionnaires. Plasma klotho was determined with enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. Patients with OSA had higher number of disc bulges (4.6 ± 3.7 vs. 1.7 ± 2.5, p < 0.01) and anterior spondylophytes (2.7 ± 4.2 vs. 0.8 ± 2.1, p < 0.01), increased disc degeneration (total Pfirrmann score 16.7 ± 4.7 vs. 13.2 ± 4.1, p < 0.01) and vertebral fatty degeneration (7.8 ± 4.7 vs. 3.8 ± 3.7, p < 0.01). There was no difference in the RMDQ score (0/0–3.5/ vs. 0/0–1/, p > 0.05). Markers of OSA severity, including the oxygen desaturation index and percentage of total sleep time spent with saturation < 90% as well as plasma levels of klotho were correlated with the number of disc bulges and anterior spondylophytes (all p < 0.05). OSA is associated with lumbar spondylosis. Our study highlights the importance of lumbar imaging in patients with OSA reporting lower back pain.
HealthNature.com

LIX1-like protein drives hepatic stellate cell activation to promote liver fibrosis by regulation of chemokine mRNA stability

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 319 (2021) Cite this article. Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) play a key role in the fibrotic response, thus inactivating activated HSC could be a potential therapy for fibrosis.1,2 CCL20 expressed by HSCs and macrophages, may serve as a mediator of inflammation and fibrosis.3 LIX1L is a putative RNA-binding protein (RBP) that may play an important role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.4 However, the biological function of LIX1L in liver fibrosis remains unclear, we therefore aimed to characterize its functions in HSC activation and liver fibrosis.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Ultrasonography findings in knee osteoarthritis: a prospective observational cross-sectional study of 100 patients

Worldwide, knee osteoarthritis (KOA) accounts for 2.2% of total years lived with disability. There is a low correlation between joint tissue damage and pain intensity. Periarticular structures may be involved and cannot be identified in X-rays. To describe the main ultrasonography (USG) changes in symptomatic patients with primary KOA; to correlate the number of USG findings with KOA severity assessed by Kellgren and Lawrence (K&L) radiological scores, with pain intensity measured by a visual analogue scale (VAS) and with functioning scores assessed with the Timed up and go test (TUG) and Western Ontario and McMaster Universities (WOMAC) questionnaire. 100 patients with primary symptomatic KOA were assessed with X-ray and USG. Quantitative and qualitative analyses were evaluated in a systematic manner. The most frequent findings were joint effusion, pes anserinus bursitis, quadriceps tendon enthesopathy, popliteal cyst, iliotibial band tendinitis and patellar tendinitis. Pearson’s correlation analysis demonstrated a significant moderate positive association between VAS scores and the number of USG findings (r = 0.36; p < 0.0001). The number of USG findings was different between K&L grades I and III (p = 0.041), I and IV (p < 0.001), and II and IV (p = 0.001, analysis of variance with Bonferroni correction). There was significant association between number of USG findings and TUG (r = 0.18; p = 0.014) and WOMAC scores for pain (r = 0.16; p < 0.029) and physical function domains (r = 0.16; p < 0.028). The most frequent USG finding was joint effusion. Periarticular structures should be explored as potential sources of pain and disability.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Phenotyping spinal abnormalities in patients with Neurofibromatosis type 1 using whole-body MRI

Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1) has been reported to be associated with a variety of spinal abnormalities. The purpose of this study was to quantify the prevalence of spinal abnormalities in a collective of NF1 patients that is representative for the general NF1 population, to associate the co-appearance of spinal abnormalities with both NF1 and clinical symptoms and to investigate if different mutations of the NF1 gene affect the prevalence of these abnormalities. Retrospectively, 275 patients with NF1 and an age- and sex-matched collective of 262 patients were analyzed. The prevalence of spinal abnormalities was recorded. Mutational analysis of the NF1 gene was obtained in 235 NF1 patients. Associations between spinal abnormalities, clinical symptoms and genotype were investigated by binary logistic regression analysis. Prevalence of all spinal abnormalities was higher in NF1 patients than in the control group. Six characteristics of spinal abnormalities were significantly associated with NF1 (all p < 0.05). An influence of scalloping on scoliosis (OR 3.01; p = 0.002); of meningoceles (OR 7.63) and neuroforaminal tumors (OR 2.96) on scalloping, and of dural ectasia on neuroforaminal tumors (OR 1.93) was identified. Backpain and loss of motor function were associated with neuroforaminal tumors, spinal tumors and scalloping of vertebral bodies (all p < 0.05). Specific mutations of the NF1 gene were not relevantly associated with the development of spinal abnormalities. These findings can aid clinicians to improve clinical care of NF1 patients by creating awareness for co-appearences of specific spinal abnormalities and associated symptoms.
ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.
Public HealthNature.com

Co-infections observed in SARS-CoV-2 positive patients using a rapid diagnostic test

Rapid diagnostic tests are tools of paramount impact both for improving patient care and in antimicrobial management programs. Particularly in the case of respiratory infections, it is of great importance to quickly confirm/exclude the involvement of pathogens, be they bacteria or viruses, while obtaining information about the presence/absence of a genetic target of resistance to modulate antibiotic therapy. In this paper, we present our experiences with the use of the Biofire® FilmArray® Pneumonia Panel Plus (FAPP; bioMérieux; Marcy l’Etoile, France) to assess coinfection in COVID-19 patients. A total of 152 respiratory samples from consecutive patients were examined, and 93 (61%) were found to be FAPP positive, with the detection of bacteria and/or viruses. The patients were 93 males and 59 females with an average age of 65 years who were admitted to our hospital due to moderate/severe acute respiratory symptoms. Among the positive samples were 52 from sputum (SPU) and 41 from bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL). The most representative species was S. aureus (most isolates were mecA positive; 30/44, 62%), followed by gram-negative pathogens such as P. aeruginosa, K. pneumoniae, and A. baumannii. Evidence of a virus was rare. Cultures performed from BAL and SPU samples gave poor results. Most of the discrepant negative cultures were those in which FAPP detected pathogens with a microbial count ≤ 105 CFU/mL. H. influenzae was one of the most common pathogens lost by the conventional method. Despite the potential limitations of FAPP, which detects a defined number of pathogens, its advantages of rapid detection combined with predictive information regarding the antimicrobial resistance of pathogens through the detection of some relevant markers of resistance could be very useful for establishing empirical targeted therapy for the treatment of patients with respiratory failure. In the COVID era, we understand the importance of using antibiotics wisely to curb the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance.
ScienceNature.com

The effect of norepinephrine on common carotid artery blood flow in septic shock patients

This study was designed to evaluate the hemodynamic effect of norepinephrine (NE) on the peak systolic velocity (PSV), diameter, and blood flow of the common carotid artery (CCA) using the point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) in patients with septic shock. The study involved patients above 18 years old with septic shock. Arterial monitoring, carotid ultrasonography, and transthoracic echocardiography were performed before NE administration (T0). When the mean arterial pressure exceeded 65 mmHg after NE administration (T1), the measurement was repeated. Twenty-four patients (median age 67 [interquartile range: 54–77] years; 42% female) with septic shock were examined in this study. Before (T0) and after (T1) NE administration, the PSV (mean, standard deviation [SD]) changed from 85.3 (21.1) cm/s to 83.5 (23.5) cm/s (p = 0.417); this change was not significant. However, the diameter and blood flow of the CCA increased significantly from 0.6 (0.09) cm and 0.75 (0.27) L/min to 0.66 (0.09) cm and 0.85 (0.27) L/min, respectively (p < 0.001). The diameter of the left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) remained unchanged, but the velocity time integral of the LVOT increased significantly from 21.7 (4.39) cm to 23.6 (5.14) cm. There was no significant correlation between changes in blood flow of the CCA and changes in cardiac output (coefficient −0.365, p = 0.079). In conclusion, NE increased the diameter and blood flow of the CCA significantly, without changing the PSV in patients with septic shock.
ScienceNature.com

Pyroptosis of syncytia formed by fusion of SARS-CoV-2 spike and ACE2-expressing cells

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an infectious disease associated with systematical multi-organ failure caused by SARS-CoV-2, which mainly infects the lung and upper respiratory system1,2. Massive multinucleated syncytia are commonly observed in autopsy of severe COVID-19 patients3. It has been reported that the interaction between Spike (S) protein and ACE2 not only mediated the fusion of virus with host cells, but also multinucleated giant cells formation4,5,6,7. However, the underlying molecular mechanisms of syncytia death are poorly understood.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Diagnostic and prognostic implications of 2018 guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in clinical practice

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the implications of the 2018 updated guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in clinical practice compared to 2011 guideline. This study involved 535 patients including 339 IPF and 196 non-IPF, and we retrospectively evaluated CT classifications of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) by two guidelines. Interobserver agreement of 2018 criteria showed moderate reliability (κ = 0.53) comparable to 2011 (κ = 0.56) but interobserver agreement for probable UIP was fair (κ = 0.40). CT pattern of indeterminate for UIP was associated with better prognosis compared with the other groups (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] = 0.36, p < 0.001). Compared to possible UIP, probable UIP demonstrated a lower positive predictive value (PPV, 62.9% vs 65.8%). In analysis of patients with CT patterns of non-definite UIP, diagnosing IPF when CT pattern showed probable UIP with lymphocyte count ≤ 15% in BAL fluid, and either male sex or age ≥ 60 years showed a high specificity of 90.6% and a PPV of 80.8% in the validation cohort. The 2018 criteria provide better prognostic stratification than the 2011 in patients with possible UIP. BAL fluid analysis can improve the diagnostic certainty for IPF diagnosis in patients with probable UIP CT pattern.
ScienceNature.com

The cryo-EM structure of the bd oxidase from M. tuberculosis reveals a unique structural framework and enables rational drug design to combat TB

New drugs are urgently needed to combat the global TB epidemic. Targeting simultaneously multiple respiratory enzyme complexes of Mycobacterium tuberculosis is regarded as one of the most effective treatment options to shorten drug administration regimes, and reduce the opportunity for the emergence of drug resistance. During infection and proliferation, the cytochrome bd oxidase plays a crucial role for mycobacterial pathophysiology by maintaining aerobic respiration at limited oxygen concentrations. Here, we present the cryo-EM structure of the cytochrome bd oxidase from M. tuberculosis at 2.5 Å. In conjunction with atomistic molecular dynamics (MD) simulation studies we discovered a previously unknown MK-9-binding site, as well as a unique disulfide bond within the Q-loop domain that defines an inactive conformation of the canonical quinol oxidation site in Actinobacteria. Our detailed insights into the long-sought atomic framework of the cytochrome bd oxidase from M. tuberculosis will form the basis for the design of highly specific drugs to act on this enzyme.
ScienceNature.com

Characterizing right-angled vessel in macular telangiectasia type 2 with structural optical coherence tomography

We investigated the structural findings on spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) related to the presence of right-angled vessels (RAV) in patients with macular telangiectasia (MacTel) type 2 with severity 3 in Korea. A retrospective multicenter cross-sectional study was conducted in six tertiary hospitals in Korea; the study included 116 MacTel type 2 eyes with severity 3. The SD-OCT findings were compared between eyes with RAV on fundus photography or fluorescein angiography and those without RAV. Logistic regression was performed to determine factors associated with the presence of RAV. Fifty eyes presented with RAV and 61 eyes without RAV. More eyes presented with only inner retinal (IR) cavities on SD-OCT among eyes without RAV than among those with RAV (P < 0.001). However, eyes with RAV presented with IR disorganization, outer retinal (OR) cavity, and ellipsoid zone (EZ) disruption more frequently than eyes without RAV did (all P < 0.001). These SD-OCT findings were significantly associated with the presence of RAV. The presence of RAV was closely related to IR disorganization, OR cavities, and EZ disruption on SD-OCT. These findings suggest an advanced phase of MacTel type 2.
ScienceNature.com

Nanopore electro-osmotic trap for the label-free study of single proteins and their conformations

Many strategies have been pursued to trap and monitor single proteins over time to detect the molecular mechanisms of these essential nanomachines. Single-protein sensing with nanopores is particularly attractive because it allows label-free high-bandwidth detection on the basis of ion currents. Here we present the nanopore electro-osmotic trap (NEOtrap) that allows trapping and observing single proteins for hours with submillisecond time resolution. The NEOtrap is formed by docking a DNA-origami sphere onto a passivated solid-state nanopore, which seals off a nanocavity of a user-defined size and creates an electro-osmotic flow that traps nearby particles irrespective of their charge. We demonstrate the NEOtrap’s ability to sensitively distinguish proteins on the basis of size and shape, and discriminate between nucleotide-dependent protein conformations, as exemplified by the chaperone protein Hsp90. Given the experimental simplicity and capacity for label-free single-protein detection over the broad bio-relevant time range, the NEOtrap opens new avenues to study the molecular kinetics underlying protein function.
ScienceNature.com

Ocular direct current stimulation affects retinal ganglion cells

Ocular current stimulation (oCS) with weak current intensities (a few mA) has shown positive effects on retinal nerve cells, which indicates that neurodegenerative ocular diseases could be treated with current stimulation of the eye. During oCS, a significant polarity-independent reduction in the characteristic P50 amplitude of a pattern-reversal electroretinogram was found, while no current stimulation effect was found for a full field electroretinogram (ffERG). The ffERG data indicated a trend for a polarity-dependent influence during oCS on the photopic negative response (PhNR) wave, which represents the sum activity of the retinal ganglion cells. Therefore, an ffERG with adjusted parameters for the standardized measurement of the PhNR wave was combined with simultaneous oCS to study the potential effects of direct oCS on cumulative ganglion cell activity. Compared with that measured before oCS, the PhNR amplitude in the cathodal group increased significantly during current stimulation, while in the anodal and sham groups, no effect was visible (α = 0.05, pcathodal = 0.006*). Furthermore, repeated-measures ANOVA revealed a significant difference in PhNR amplitude between the anodal and cathodal groups as well as between the cathodal and sham groups (p* ≤ 0.0167, pcathodal − anodal = 0.002*, pcathodal − sham = 0.011*).
ScienceNature.com

FNDC4 and FNDC5 reduce SARS-CoV-2 entry points and spike glycoprotein S1-induced pyroptosis, apoptosis, and necroptosis in human adipocytes

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. A sedentary lifestyle and obesity are important risk factors for severe COVID-19 complications and death [1, 2]. Excessive adipose tissue (AT) might contribute to more extensive viral spread with increased shedding, immune activation, and cytokine amplification [3]. Several factors secreted by contracting muscle, termed myokines, mediate the beneficial effects of exercise in a wide range of diseases, including obesity [4]. Thus, we conducted a study to explore the potential role of myokines of the fibronectin type III domain-containing family, FNDC4 and FNDC5, in mechanisms underlying the increased susceptibility to COVID-19 complications in obesity.
ScienceNature.com

Ginsenoside 20(S)-Rh2 promotes cellular pharmacokinetics and intracellular antibacterial activity of levofloxacin against Staphylococcus aureus through drug efflux inhibition and subcellular stabilization

Intracellular Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) often causes clinical failure and relapse after antibiotic treatment. We previously found that 20(S)-ginsenoside Rh2 [20(S)-Rh2] enhanced the therapeutic effect of quinolones in a mouse model of peritonitis, which we attributed to the increased concentrations of quinolones within bacteria. In this study, we investigated the enhancing effect of 20(S)-Rh2 on levofloxacin (LVF) from a perspective of intracellular bacteria. In S. aureus 25923-infected mice, coadministration of LVF (1.5 mg/kg, i.v.) and 20(S)-Rh2 (25, 50 mg/kg, i.g.) markedly increased the survival rate, and decreased intracellular bacteria counts accompanied by increased accumulation of LVF in peritoneal macrophages. In addition, 20(S)-Rh2 (1, 5, 10 μM) dose-dependently increased the uptake and accumulation of LVF in peritoneal macrophages from infected mice without drug treatment. In a model of S. aureus 25923-infected THP-1 macrophages, we showed that 20(S)-Rh2 (1, 5, 10 μM) dose-dependently enhanced the intracellular antibacterial activity of LVF. At the cellular level, 20(S)-Rh2 increased the intracellular accumulation of LVF by inhibiting P-gp and BCRP. PK–PD modeling revealed that 20(S)-Rh2 altered the properties of the cell but not LVF. At the subcellular level, 20(S)-Rh2 did not increase the distribution of LVF in lysosomes but exhibited a stronger sensitizing effect in acidic environments. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulations showed that 20(S)-Rh2 improved the stability of the DNA gyrase–LVF complex in lysosome-like acidic conditions. In conclusion, 20(S)-Rh2 promotes the cellular pharmacokinetics and intracellular antibacterial activities of LVF against S. aureus through efflux transporter inhibition and subcellular stabilization, which is beneficial for infection treatment.
Public HealthNature.com

Increased vulnerability to SARS-CoV-2 infection among indigenous people living in the urban area of Manaus

The COVID-19 pandemic threatens indigenous peoples living in suburban areas of large Brazilian cities and has thus far intensified their pre-existing socio-economic inequalities. We evaluated the epidemiological situation of SARS-CoV-2 infection among residents of the biggest urban multiethnic indigenous community of the Amazonas state, Brazil. Blood samples of 280 indigenous people living in the surrounding area of Manaus were tested for the presence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgA or IgG antibodies. The risk factors and sociodemographic information were assessed through an epidemiological questionnaire. We found a total positivity rate of 64.64% (95% CI 59.01–70.28) for SARS-CoV-2 infection. IgA and IgG were detected in 55.71% (95% CI 49.89–61.54) and 60.71% (95% CI 54.98–66.45) of the individuals, respectively. Over 80% of positive individuals were positive for both IgA and IgG.No significant difference in positivity rates between genders or age groups was observed. Moreover, the age group ≥ 60 years old showed the highest antibody ratios (IgA mean ratio = 3.080 ± 1.623; IgG mean ratio = 4.221 ± 1.832), while the age groups 13–19 and 20–29 showed the lowest IgA (mean ratio = 2.268 ± 0.919) and IgG ratios (mean ratio = 2.207 ± 1.246), respectively. Individuals leaving the home more frequently were at higher risk of infection (Odds ratio (OD) 2.61; 95% CI 1.00–1.49; p = 0.048). Five or more individuals per household increased fivefold the risk of virus transmission (OR 2.56; 95% CI 1.09–6.01; p = 0.019). The disproportionate dissemination of SARS-CoV-2 infection observed among the study population might be driven by typical cultural behavior and socioeconomic inequalities. Despite the pandemic threat, this population is not being targeted by public policies and appears to be chronically invisible to the Brazilian authorities.
CancerNature.com

Cryo-EM structures of human TMEM120A and TMEM120B

Pain is a protective signal of impending danger, which is essential for our interaction with the environment1. The identification of related mechanosensing ion channel (MSC) is fundamentally important for understanding the mechanism of mechanical pain sensing and analgesic drug discovery. A recent study identified TMEM120A, also named TACAN, as an MSC that contributes to mechanosensitive currents in nociceptors2. TMEM120A shares no sequence homology with any reported MSCs or other channels. Despite sequence similarity, no mechanically evoked current was detected for heterologously expressed TMEM120B, a homolog of TMEM120A2. TMEM120A/B were originally identified as nuclear membrane localized protein that plays an important role in adipocyte differentiation3,4. A recent study shows that adipocyte-specific knockout of TMEM120A leads to latent lipodystrophy5. The molecular basis underlying the physiological functions of TMEM120A is elusive.
ScienceNature.com

B-SOiD, an open-source unsupervised algorithm for identification and fast prediction of behaviors

Studying naturalistic animal behavior remains a difficult objective. Recent machine learning advances have enabled limb localization; however, extracting behaviors requires ascertaining the spatiotemporal patterns of these positions. To provide a link from poses to actions and their kinematics, we developed B-SOiD - an open-source, unsupervised algorithm that identifies behavior without user bias. By training a machine classifier on pose pattern statistics clustered using new methods, our approach achieves greatly improved processing speed and the ability to generalize across subjects or labs. Using a frameshift alignment paradigm, B-SOiD overcomes previous temporal resolution barriers. Using only a single, off-the-shelf camera, B-SOiD provides categories of sub-action for trained behaviors and kinematic measures of individual limb trajectories in any animal model. These behavioral and kinematic measures are difficult but critical to obtain, particularly in the study of rodent and other models of pain, OCD, and movement disorders.

